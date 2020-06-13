Cotton picking fights

Regarding Sen. Tom Cotton's op-ed in The New York Times, I suggest four things for your consideration:

Mr. Cotton is too intelligent and well educated to not fully realize the impropriety of his recommendation to deploy the military to quell U.S. citizens. He was opportunistically utilizing the publication to stake his claim to the president's base, as he has frequently done. Mr. Cotton longs for Trump's mantle and believes he can incite the president's base to anoint him for a run in 2024. Arkansans are accustomed to being embarrassed by our politicians, but Mr. Cotton possesses neither the humility or winsome personality to encourage forgiveness. Mr. Cotton is running almost unopposed and will likely be re-elected to his Senate seat in November; however, it is likely to be an unpleasant six-year term. He will not enjoy the experience when his becomes the minority party with the relative invisibility it will bring him.

MIKE WIEDERKEHR

Fayetteville

It all begins with us

Folks, can we cut all the political foolishness, all the us versus them, and deal with real issues? On May 25, 46-year-old George Floyd was executed at the hands of a police officer. Suddenly the world is reacting as if this were the first time a black man died at the hands of the police.

Countless numbers of black people have been regarded by police and other authorities as if they were a disposable commodity. Over the years, there have been protests and emotional speeches to draw attention to the plight of black citizens. Yet nothing has changed. Has it occurred to anyone that perhaps doing the same thing over and over will never change anything? All the fancy rhetoric and emotionalism does not address the real problem of racism.

There are approximately 800,000 police officers in the United States, and some officers do use excessive force when dealing with persons of color, but punishing all officers is not the answer. The only way we are going to facilitate a change is to change the hearts and thinking of citizens and law enforcement personnel.

Fifty years ago I accepted Jesus Christ as my personal savior. At times I was not a good person. I did not always treat other races with the proper respect. When I began to study the teachings of Jesus, my whole attitude, actions, and heart toward others changed. Defeating racism begins with a change of heart. Unless those who claim they love God actually begin to put that love into action, no amount of protesting or changing laws will ever provide equal justice. Christians, it begins with us.

I am embarrassed when President Trump uses the protests as a photo-op. I am also shamed when the speaker of the House and her comrades put on the African Kente cloth and kneel in the Congress. Why have these people who have all been in Congress for 25 or more years not already addressed this issue? And Joe Biden is just now demanding something be done? God help us.

DANNY DRAPER

Little Rock

Questions for police

What were the police waiting for during the 8 ½ minutes George Floyd was detained on the ground? If he was being arrested, why wasn't he placed in a police car after being handcuffed? This would have prevented his death.

SHIRLEY HENDRICKS

Maumelle

Mercy, compassion

Republicans have been very successful capturing the religious right. They claim to know God but do not. If they knew God, they would know that his spirit is in every living being. They would know that God loves every living being, not just the members of their religion. They would know that God loves all living beings, and requires that we also love every living being. God was on this planet over 4 billion years before he made man.

They say, "Remember, God is in charge." That relieves them of any responsibility for preventing global warming. This is a dangerous belief. God put us in charge. If we continue to pollute our atmosphere with CO 2 , we will destroy our planet for all life. None of us should want that.

The Old Testament is wrong about slavery, the age of Earth, and many other things. Jesus, the God of love, came to save Earth and its inhabitants. He gave us a new commandment--love thy neighbor as thyself--and he made it equal with the first commandment.

We should recognize that God loves every living being. His spirit is in every living being. Talk with him. He can help you. You cannot love God and hate your neighbor. God lives in him also.

If a man wants to be a police officer to lord it over people, he should not be hired. If he loves hunting and shooting animals, he should not be hired. Any man that likes to hunt and kill animals can also kill his neighbors. Such men should not be police officers.

It is telling that the only people Jesus sends to hell at the last judgment are those that show no mercy or compassion.

RUUD DuVALL

Fayetteville

Campaigning on us

Leslie Rutledge's face is appearing way too often on the television. It seems to me she's doing some early campaigning for governor. However, she is using the taxpayers' money to do it, and I believe that is against campaign finance laws; Leslie should know this. So please stop and use your own dime if you wish to continue these banal campaign advertisements.

SUSAN TURTON WEEKS

Sherwood