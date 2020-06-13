Meat prices on rise, choices fewer

A worker on Friday passes a mural adorning the JBS SA pork-processing plant in Louisville, Ky. JBS is among the meat processors that have been affected by coronavirus outbreaks. (Bloomberg News/Luke Sharrett)

The price of meat is going up. Choices will be fewer in the grocer's meat case. Shoppers can't buy as much as they want and, just like everything else during a pandemic, the reasons are complicated.

Costco, Sam's Club and other grocers have put temporary limits on fresh beef, pork and poultry while the meat-processing plants struggle to keep their workers safe from coronavirus outbreaks.

And while meat prices at grocery stores have crept up this week, wholesale prices are skyrocketing even as the prices farmers can fetch for their animals have collapsed, said David Anderson, livestock economist at Texas A&M University.

"We have a logjam right now. And we haven't seen all the higher prices we're going to see," Anderson said. Prices in the grocery store now reflect contracts signed by retailers six weeks ago, and future deliveries are going to cost a lot more.

This week, the wholesale price of a U.S. Department of Agriculture Choice box of beef cuts from a whole carcass is priced at $4.10 a pound, up from $2.05 a pound in early March.

Shoppers may not find all cuts of meat in the grocery store, but grocery stores learned something from toilet paper hoarding and immediately put limits on the meat.

"We're going to have plenty of meat. There will just be less than what we could get before any of this hit," Anderson said. "There will be less variety."

Some stores are asking suppliers to produce the more popular thinner cuts of beef and more ground beef, which shoppers tend to buy during an economic downturn.

But nationwide, lack of demand has pushed the retail prices down for the more expensive cuts of meat. Ribeye steak is $8.39 a pound this week compared with $9.91 last week and $10.78 a year ago, according to the USDA.

Beef patties cost an average of $5.54 a pound this week, $5.17 last week and $4.06 last year.

Jobless consumers aren't the only ones buying less pricey steak and tenderloin.

When restaurants shut down, the price of premium cuts of steak collapsed. Then the processing plants started shutting down, which meant supplies tightened up. Now, just as restaurants are trying to reopen, their meat prices are going up again so it's a double whammy for them, Anderson said.

'WHERE'S THE BEEF?'

And fast-food restaurants may be signaling some ground beef shortages. Customers complained on social media that Wendy's has been out of burgers.

Stephens Inc. analyst James Rutherford estimated that 18% of Wendy's restaurants were out of fresh beef on the menu as of Monday night.

Wendy's has been making its usual deliveries of two to three times a week to its restaurants, the company said in an email. "However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment," Wendy's said, adding that it's working with suppliers to minimize the impact on customers.

Here's what other grocers said about their meat supplies:

"To ensure access to desired products to as many members as possible, we are limiting the purchase of all poultry, beef, lamb and pork items to one [per item]," said Sam's Club spokeswoman Amy Wyatt.

Costco said Monday that it is limiting purchases to three items each of fresh beef, pork and poultry.

"Due to high demand and to support all of our customers, we are now limiting the number of ground beef, fresh pork and fresh chicken products to two each per customer," said Kroger spokeswoman April Martin.

Tom Thumb, Albertsons and Randalls stores in north Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana have a limit on the items featured in weekly ads, said spokeswoman Christy Lara. "We will begin limiting the purchase of all meat items to help ensure product availability for customers."

Walmart said in an emailed statement that meat continues to be in high demand as customers stock up on protein. "As we would normally do during periods of high demand, we are working through our supply chain to continually replenish items as quickly as possible to help us meet the needs of our customers," Walmart said.

PROCESSING PLANTS

Meat-processing plants have been hard hit by the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of Friday that 115 meat and poultry plants in 19 states have reported 4,913 employees with coronavirus and 20 deaths.

Major U.S. meat processors, including Cargill, Smithfield and JBS, have reported outbreaks in plants. U.S. meat and poultry processor Tyson Foods has had to close some plants while others operate at reduced capacity.

President Donald Trump's recent executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to keep meat-processing plants open during the coronavirus pandemic has been criticized for not including strict standards for safely putting workers back in the facilities.

American farmers, whose family businesses have already been disrupted by three years of tariff wars, now face a new layer of uncertainty.

If a processing plant shuts down, there's no place for animals to go, leaving farmers with no market.

It's a "very rare" situation for farmers, Texas A&M's Anderson said. Farmers have been at the short end before, Anderson said. In 1998, hog farmers raised more livestock than processing capacity could handle.

In the early 1970s, President Richard Nixon's wage and price controls were unevenly applied, he said, taking the price of hogs and chicken to "practically zero."