Mueller report still provokes curiosity

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Justice said Friday that it is considering releasing a less-redacted version of former special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, possibly revealing more information about President Donald Trump's confidant Roger Stone.

The notice of a possible release by next Friday came in a department status report to a U.S. judge in Washington hearing an open records act lawsuit seeking full release of the March 2019 report by the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a watchdog group, and BuzzFeed News journalist Jason Leopold.

The department said it is reviewing information that was withheld to protect personal privacy and pending court or law enforcement proceedings. Now that Stone has been convicted at trial, sentenced for lying in a congressional Russia probe and a gag order in his case lifted, the department is reviewing its redactions.

The department "concluded that reprocessing the Mueller Report is appropriate," and its Office of Information Policy is "reevaluating whether the redactions ... for material related to Mr. Stone in the Mueller Report remain applicable," an attorney with the civil division's federal programs branch wrote in a two-page notice.

The office will post an updated version of the report in its online Freedom of Information Act library no later than next Friday if appropriate, trial attorney Courtney Enlow wrote.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton earlier ordered the Justice Department to produce a complete report for his review, and this week set a July 20 hearing for the government to provide more information about remaining redactions.

"The Justice Department has withheld significant portions of the Mueller Report on the theory that disclosure would interfere with the criminal case against Stone," EPIC attorney John Davisson said in a statement. "But as EPIC noted in a recent filing, trial court proceedings in the Stone case have now ended."

Leopold attorney Matt Topic added, "There was no justification for the widespread redaction of information about Stone in the first place ... . We look forward to the results of Judge Walton's ex parte hearing next month, in which he will dig deeper into DOJ's secrecy claims.

The action in the case comes as the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the release for now of the full report, staying a March 10 appeals court ruling, while it considers whether to hear a case brought by the House Judiciary Committee for secret grand jury materials cited in the report.

The House seeks information about potential obstruction of justice, the subject of the second part of Mueller's two-part report.

Mueller's 448-page report detailed the results of his investigation into whether anyone on the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election and whether Trump attempted to obstruct that investigation.

Federal judges in Washington have grappled with the Justice Department's handling of several Mueller prosecutions of Trump allies. On Friday, a three-judge appeals court panel appeared reluctant to force a trial judge to grant the department's abrupt May 7 request to undo the guilty plea of former Trump security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.