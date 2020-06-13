Marty Small, the mayor of Atlantic City, N.J., issued an executive order lifting a longtime ban on public consumption of alcohol on the city’s iconic Boardwalk in a bid to boost business and tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said two paramedics, an ambulance patient and a toll booth attendant were injured when the ambulance crashed into the toll booth on an Oklahoma turnpike near Newcastle.

Jeff Harris, a Georgia man, said he was in “shock” and his wife, Kara, was “instantly angry” after they woke up to find the family’s “Black Lives Matter” yard sign crossed out in black paint, adding that he did not suspect such a thing would happen in their “quiet” and “diverse” neighborhood near Atlanta.

Haider Ali, 40, a truck artist in Karachi, Pakistan, said the mural he painted on the wall of his home depicting George Floyd surrounded by a colorful heart-shaped garland of flowers is “a message of peace and love to all.”

Corri Babineaux, 37, said she “thought a bomb had been dropped” after an early-morning explosion that damaged a bar next to her home near downtown Houston blew out the windows of nearby buildings and caused several small fires that were quickly extinguished.

Trynity Meadows, 18, of Nashville, Tenn., was charged with criminal homicide after police responding to a shots-fired domestic disturbance call at the Meadows’ home found her father, Otis Meadows, suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

WayneIvey, the sheriff of Brevard County, Fla., said Lt. Bert Gamin resigned from the agency rather than be fired after Gamin posted on social media that officers in departments around the U.S. that had been criticized for using excessive force during recent protests should apply for jobs in Florida, saying “we got your back!”

Norma Eisenman, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Police Department, said an officer was treated and released from a hospital after being struck with an arrow fired from a crossbow during a standoff with a man in North Hollywood.

Margaret Coulter, a registered nurse in Missouri, won a $72,000 settlement from the state after an administrator at the St. Louis Veterans Home fired her because she had informed a police officer that a colleague, wanted in a triple slaying, worked at the facility.