Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Sherman Ray Hankins, 44, of 408 Midland Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Hankins was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Hayden Gene Lynch, 29, of 16 Hillswood Lane was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Lynch was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County

• Diego Raya-Manriquez, 19, of 1918 W. Bishop Drive in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Raya-Manriquez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Jeremy Lee Simpson, 26, of 505 Old Forge Drive was arrested Friday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Simpson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Michael Halstead, 35, of 20 Wilson St. was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. Halstead was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• David Pyle, 37, of 3564 Hemlock Place in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Pyle was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Andrew Baker, 31, of 1238 Dunn St. was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Baker was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Gravette

• Rachel Gaican Pineda, 58, of 501 Second Ave. arrested Friday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Pineda was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Robert Rodriguez Pineda, 55, of 501 Second Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Pineda was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Madison County Sheriff's Office

• Nicholas Feole, 22, of 208 E. Valley Road in Hindsville was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Feole was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Rosa Angelica Avalos, 30, of 835 N. Maple St. in Colcord, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with leaving the scene of personal injury accident. Avalos was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.