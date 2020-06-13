HORSE RACING

Asmussen sets Churchill record

Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen became the all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, saddling Drop Dead Gorgeous to a win in the first race for his 738th victory beneath the Twin Spires. Asmussen overtook Louisville native Dale Romans, who held the record since Nov. 12, 2017, when he surpassed Hall of Famer Bill Mott, who was the track's leading trainer for over 31 years. Asmussen, 54, quickly added to his total, winning the second race with Hulen. He first brought horses to Churchill Downs in 1996. He has won 22 training titles at the track.

Whip rule passes in California

Jockeys competing in California won't be allowed to strike a horse more than six times during a race, and then only in an underhanded position, according to a new rule approved by the California Horse Racing Board. The rule would allow no more than two strikes in succession using whips that must meet new board standards to soften the blows. The board voted 4-2 on Thursday. Commissioners Alex Solis, a retired Hall of Fame jockey, and Dennis Alfieri represented the no votes. Racing board Rule 1688 will also prohibit the use of whips during morning training and after the finish of races. Under the rule, jockeys would be allowed to show or wave the whip without touching the horse or tap the horse on the shoulder with the whip in the down position. Violators would face a maximum fine of $1,000 and a minimum suspension of three days. However, there would be no penalty if the stewards determine the use of the whip was "necessary for the safety of the horse or rider."

BOXING

Olympian cleared of violation

U.S. Olympic team boxer Virginia Fuchs will face no punishment for failing a doping test after the U.S. Anti-Doping Association determined the violation had been caused by two substances transmitted by her boyfriend through sex. USADA announced its ruling Thursday clearing the 32-year-old Fuchs, who intends to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next year as a flyweight. Fuchs has served as a recent captain of the U.S. Olympic team, which returned to Colorado Springs, Colo., this week for its first training camp since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Fuchs learned in March that she had tested positive for two banned substances during an out-of-competition test in February. While investigating the tests, USADA learned Fuchs' partner had been taking products that included the two banned substances, and the levels of Fuchs' violations were consistent with recent exposure through sexual transmission.