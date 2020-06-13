Poll workers say day a struggle

ATLANTA -- Voting problems were reported across much of Georgia on Tuesday, forcing 20 of 159 counties to extend voting in at least one precinct. But it was particularly messy in metro Atlanta.

Election officials in Fulton County -- the state's most populous -- faced a backlog of thousands of absentee ballot applications after workers became sick with the coronavirus and a deluge of requests froze email accounts and jammed printers.

First-time poll worker Kirubel Behailu thought he would become more familiar with Georgia's new voting machines at a quiet election site during Tuesday's primary. Instead, he found himself scrambling to sanitize equipment, clear jams in a ballot scanner and run back voter cards during a 15-hour marathon at an Atlanta church inundated with frustrated voters.

"I broke a sweat throughout the day. I logged at least 10,000 steps. It was kind of overwhelming," said Behailu, one of several poll workers who described their experiences.

Many voters who didn't get their absentee ballots had to crowd into polling sites that had been consolidated because of the virus. Lines then grew because social-distancing requirements limited the number of machines that could be used in confined spaces. Voters at Behailu's site reported waiting up to two hours; some voters elsewhere said they had to wait up to five hours; others simply gave up.

Voting hours were extended at every Fulton County polling site, with the last ballots cast around midnight.

Georgia's top elections official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, had expressed confidence for months about his rollout of the new machines, despite warnings by voting-rights advocates that poll workers wouldn't have enough time to learn how to use them.

Then the pandemic happened, limiting in-person training, even as many experienced poll workers were scared off over fears of getting sick.

Kaelen Thomas, 21, who staffed another polling site in Atlanta, said he didn't think the training workers were given on the new voting equipment was sufficient for older people who may not have as much experience with technology. Still, he pushed back on any criticism of the workers.

"I think it comes down to poor planning first and foremost," he said.

For some workers, the day was harrowing.

Behailu, 25, said the troubles at his polling site near Piedmont Park started early, with workers "running around in circles" before the polls opened to power up a battery pack that supports the voting equipment. The first people to vote received error messages when they inserted electronic cards used to bring up their ballot. And at some point it started raining, and workers raced to restructure the line so more people would fit inside while staying 6 feet apart.

Officials struggled to recruit workers during the pandemic. Behailu, who expected to be paid $15 an hour for his work, said he was pulled between tasks and thought his location could have used at least two or three more workers.

"Imagine your feeling when you're at 6 p.m. on a 13-hour shift, and then they add three more hours," said Evan Malbrough, who also staffed a polling site in Atlanta on Tuesday. "I'm not advocating for closing polls early or voter suppression, but I think that needs to be put in the conversation because it's not just voters at the polling location."

Malbrough recruited 86 young poll workers, including Behailu, through his work with a voter advocacy organization run by students. Now he worries many won't return to help in November.

"You have to have tough skin to be a poll worker because there's a lot of angry people and rightfully so," Malbrough said.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the state's primary election at a polling place, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. Some voting machines went dark and voters were left standing in long lines in humid weather as the waiting game played out. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Kelsey Luker reads as she waits in line to vote, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. Luker said she had been in line for almost two hours. Voters reported wait times of three hours. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Steven Posey checks his phone as he waits in line to vote, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Central Park in Atlanta. Voters reported wait times of three hours. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Fulton County employee Shaye Moss scans mail-in paper ballots at the Georgia World Congress Center during the Georgia primary elections in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)