Regular hours set to return at Little Rock field

Next week, districtending limited use by Cynthia Howell | Today at 7:56 a.m.

The Little Rock School District's Scott Field will return to its normal operating hours starting Monday, Superintendent Mike Poore said Friday.

He asked that members of the public who use the track and field space practice physical distancing as directed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Health Department to contain the spread of the highly contagious and potentially fatal coronavirus.

The track has been operating with only limited weekday hours in the past several weeks in response to the pandemic.

"The Little Rock School District made the decision to loosen restrictions as we move into Phase II of the state's response efforts to COVID-19 concerns, but we need your help," Poore said in a prepared statement.

"We know how important Scott Field is to the community, particularly those who use it to exercise. As part of our community partnership, the district continued to allow limited access to the field even during the pandemic. As restrictions continue to ease, we should not lose sight of the importance to remain diligent in practicing good health habits, including social distancing. LRSD's athletic teams are also going to be reminded to adhere to the 6' distance guideline.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"Please also remember to help us keep the field and surrounding area clean by picking up any water bottles and trash," he said.

If social-distancing guidelines are not followed at the field, the district may have to resume limited access, he said.

