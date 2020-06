Religion calendar

St. Anne Catholic Church, 6150 Remount Road, North Little Rock, will have drive-thru confession from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at the church's side door. (501) 753-3977.

WORSHIP SERVICES

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., will livestream its four Sunday services, and prayer at noon Wednesdays, on facebook.com/ChristEpiscopalChurchLR and YouTube at bit.ly/3anmWlU. (501) 375-2342.

Diocese of Little Rock House of Formation, 5047 W. 12th St., hosts a livestreamed bilingual Mass at 10 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/cdolr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3cyopqq. (501) 664-0340.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., livestreams its Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook at bit.ly/3a4yQzX. (501) 372-1023.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., will livestream services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 7006 Jasna Gora Drive, North Little Rock, livestreams Mass at 5 p.m. Saturdays at facebook.com/ihmnlr. (501) 801-2763.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 S. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at ibclr.org. (501) 376-3071.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays; and hosts a live prayer service at noon and children's storytime at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, at expandingthelight.org and facebook.com/expandingthelight. (501) 753-6186.

New Hope Baptist Church, 1232 Watkins St., Conway, and 1821 Edmonds St., North Little Rock, will livestream services at 8 and 11:15 a.m. Sundays at newhopefamily.org/livestream. (501) 945-2923.

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, will livestream its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, streams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/pulaskiheightsunitedmethodisthcurch, youtube.com/user/PulaskiHeightsUMC and phumc.com; the service will be broadcast on KATV at the same time. (501) 664-3600.

Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, will livestream Mass in English at 9 a.m. and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at livestream.com/stjoseph. (479) 442-0890.

Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will host all services live at facebook.com/stmarkslr, including a celebration of the Holy Eucharist and a sermon at 10:30 a.m. Sundays; and the "Spiritual roadblocks to life in its fullness" installment of its program "Abundant Life: a four-week study of Christian spirituality and 12-Step Recovery for Everyone" from 9:15-10 a.m. Sunday with Stuart Hoke. It will livestream prayer at noon during weekdays and a Compline on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. The church will also hold discussions of that week's readings assigned by the Good Book Club at 9:15 a.m. Sundays on Zoom; daily readings are found at goodbookclub.org/readings; email [email protected] to join the book club or "Abundant Life." The church will also host a children's sermon at 11:30 a.m. Sundays; sermons will be posted afterward on Facebook; on YouTube at bit.ly/2yYKwY4 and on its website at lovesaintmarks.org/videos. (501) 225-4203.

Second Baptist Church, 820 Short St., England, meets in person with Sunday School at 9:30 and services at 11 a.m. Sundays. All attendees must wear a face mask at all times and follow seating protocols in accordance with Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. secondbaptistchurchofengland.org or (501) 842-2267.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays at secondpreslr.org; an American Sign Language interpreter will translate the sermon only. The church will hold its first installment of its summer reading series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, led by Beth Sigler; email [email protected] for Zoom meeting information. (501) 227-0000.

St. Anne Catholic Church, 6150 Remount Road, North Little Rock, posts homilies to its website, saintannenlr.org. (501) 753-3977.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will livestream all services on its YouTube channel at bit.ly/trinitylittlerock. Eucharist will be celebrated at 10 a.m. and Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. Sundays, and Morning Prayer will be held at 8:30 a.m. and Evening Prayer at 5:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Updates available at facebook.com/TrinityCathedral. trinitylittlerock.org or (501) 372-0294.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at trinitypreslr.com (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., will livestream services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq.

