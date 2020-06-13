School districts pushing to get police off campus

The national reckoning over police violence has spread to schools, with several districts in recent days choosing to sever their relationships with local police departments out of concern that the officers patrolling their hallways represent more of a threat than a form of protection.

School districts in Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland, Ore., have all promised to remove officers, with the Seattle superintendent saying the presence of armed police "prohibits many students and staff from feeling fully safe." In Oakland, Calif., leaders expressed support Wednesday for eliminating the district's internal police force, while the Denver Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to end its police contract.

In Los Angeles and Chicago, two of the country's three largest school districts, teachers' unions are pushing to get the police out, showing a willingness to confront another politically powerful, heavily unionized profession.

Some teachers and students, blacks in particular, say they consider officers on campus a danger, rather than a bulwark against everything from fights to drug use to mass shootings.

For years, activists have called on districts to rein in campus police. They cite data showing that mass shootings like those in Parkland, Fla., and Newtown, Conn., are rare, and crime on school grounds has generally declined in recent years.

Still, efforts to remove school resource officers face the same pushback as a broader national effort to reduce funding for police departments: resistance from the police themselves and concern from some parents and school officials that removing officers could leave schools and students vulnerable.

In Oakland, Jumoke Hinton Hodge, a school board member, said that although she strongly supported the Black Lives Matter movement, she opposed the effort to eliminate district police officers. Those officers are better equipped to work with teenagers than the city police, who could be called to schools more often if the district no longer had its own force, she said.

The district's officers train to prevent school shootings, Hinton Hodge said, and they respond to students who have reported sexual abuse or are at risk of suicide. The proposal to eliminate the force felt rushed, she said, and would leave the district without an adequate safety plan.

"Are you here for the long haul, about a movement?" she asked. "Or are you in a moment?"

In New York City last weekend, hundreds of teachers and students marched in a protest calling for police to be removed from schools and replaced by a new crop of guidance counselors and social workers. Mayor Bill de Blasio committed to diverting some of the police department's funding to social services for children but has so far not shown a willingness to significantly reduce police presence in hallways.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago has rejected calls from the teachers' union and others to remove officers from schools, saying they are needed to provide security.

Both mayors control their city's school systems. It is districts with elected school boards, which are more independent from other local government agencies, that are driving the wave of change.

Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, said he was disappointed by attempts to link school policing to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He called Floyd's death during an arrest "the most horrific police abuse situation I've seen in my career."

Well-trained school resource officers operate more like counselors and educators, Canady said, working with students to defuse peer conflict and address issues such as drug and alcohol use. He suggested that disproportionate discipline and arrest rates for students of color and those with disabilities could be driven by the actions of police officers coming off the street to respond to one-off calls from schools, or by campus officers who lack adequate training in concepts such as implicit bias.