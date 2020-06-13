School task force recommends masks for Bentonville students

BENTONVILLE — Students in fourth grade and above should wear face coverings when they return to school this fall, one of several recommendations issued Friday by the School District’s task force on opening its buildings.

It was the 11-person group’s first set of recommendations since it formed last month. Superintendent Debbie Jones reported the recommendations in a letter to parents Friday.

“Remember, we must be flexible, during this time, as our guidance and procedures will change as our directives from Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Education Department change,” Jones wrote.

The Bentonville Schools Reopening Task Force follows Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and the Arkansas Ready for Learning report issued by the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to the letter.

All staff and students in fourth grade and above should wear a mask when riding a school bus and when physical distancing of at least 6 feet isn’t possible. Students won’t be required to wear masks on the playground if they maintain social distancing, and they may remove their masks when eating, the letter states.

Masks are recommended, although not required, for kids below fourth grade. Staff and presenters may remove their masks if 12 feet distancing is maintained, according to the letter.

One of the reasons the district is releasing recommendations now — two months before school is scheduled to resume — is for parents to get their kids used to wearing a mask, said Leslee Wright, district spokeswoman.

“Our plan is to communicate with our families all summer long so they’re not caught by surprise” by these procedural changes, Wright said.

The task force’s recommendations Friday also addressed food service and health screening protocols.

Meals will be served in a combination of the cafeteria at 50% capacity and in the classroom. Physical spacing will be organized for both areas with markings to show where to line up and sit.

Students will alternate between eating in their classrooms and cafeterias on assigned days.

Water fountains won’t be available, so students are encouraged to bring a water bottle with them to school.

Parents will be expected to keep their children home if they show signs of illness or have had contact in the previous two weeks with someone known to be infected with the coronavirus, according to Jones’ letter.

Steve Goss, task force chairman and president of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas, said the group plans to meet weekly through mid-July.

Wearing a mask and washing your hands is the best way to help prevent the spread of covid-19, Goss said.

If parents don’t want to make their child wear a mask, then virtual school will be an option for them, although they must commit to virtual for at least a semester, according to the district.

Dave Perozek

Task force members

• Steve Goss, president of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas

• Lisa Low, medical director of community health at Mercy Hospital

• Matt Taliaferro, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Benton County

• Deb Keith, Bentonville Schools coordinator of nurses

• Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart

• Steve Vera, Bentonville Schools director of safety and security

• Jon Simpson, Bentonville police chief

• Melissa Ralston, food service representative

• Don Hoover, principal of Lincoln Junior High School

• Thomas Rice, Bentonville Schools technology director

• Tatum Aicklen, Evening Star Elementary parent

Source: Bentonville School District