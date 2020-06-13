MASTERSON ONLINE: Sharing Miss Willie's light

It's a wonder to me how, in her world of total darkness, 72-year-old Miss Willie Mae Harris emitted such an intense light for thousands of female inmates in the Arkansas prison system.

And when Gov. Asa Hutchinson granted clemency and the state set the black grandmother free after nearly 35 years, Willie said she plans to share more of her radiance by continuing to minister to incarcerated women.

She walked out of confinement into freedom the other day wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt to meet her daughters Silvia and Mellowne. She also was given a Texas Southern sweatshirt from the college where she'd studied as a young woman.

After embraces, they headed to lunch at the nearest Cracker Barrel for what likely was the most satisfying meal Willie had experienced in years, one she could actually order from a menu.

Without delving yet again into the circumstances of her 1985 conviction for the murder of her abusive husband, I wanted to devote today's column into Miss Willie's rebirth in freedom and all that means to this soft-spoken and articulate lady.

"You would not believe all the things people are continuously doing for me," she said with a smile. "It has brought so much joy into my life." Joyful feelings have become part of Miss Willie's daily life for many years.

"I felt the Lord's hand throughout my incarceration as an instrument for him. I tried to use the talents he gave me to help others," she said. "It became my purpose, and I just wanted to grow through the process.

"I always had faith that I'd be freed one day," she said, not knowing how or when that would happen, but that God was constantly assuring her it would as he used her in prison until that day.

She believes, in looking back, that ministering to others was God's plan for her life all along.

Today, Willie has settled into a fresh life with new horizons in Dallas surrounded by her two daughters, complete with her own bedroom, with a couch, microwave and queen-sized bed in Silvia's house.

That's some contrast to a single bunk in the busy barracks setting she mostly called home in four Arkansas prisons over the years.

Although it's too early for any definite future plans, Miss Willie said she hopefully can apply her years of experience as a prison literacy tutor and leader to helping homeschool her grandchildren.

She'll also likely apply for permission to intermittently return to the Arkansas Department of Corrections where she can continue helping female inmates in the department's Game Changer Program.

She told me she feels blessed to have taught hundreds of tutors and leaders and helped as many as 3,000 inmates through literacy instruction. Willie also was editor of the prison's literacy newsletter and was a pre-release counselor, among other responsibilities.

She said she rejoices that she was able to provide for others as a mentor just to have been an example through her mannerisms and the ways she's treated others.

Her caring manner began in her youth. "I learned through my mother, who passed two years ago, to always love people."

Sentenced to life when she still could see, the gentle-natured woman said she started to notice her brown eyes were turning a curious shade of blue. "I asked someone to look in my eyes and tell me what color they saw, and they said blue, which only confirmed what I was seeing."

In 2000, the retina of her left eye detached. She then took a fall on the prison stairs and struck her head. By 2004 her left eye had started to turn black. It reached the point where she could no longer see out of that eye, but for some time she couldn't get out of confinement for treatment.

"They didn't realize the magnitude of what was going on," she said. She eventually was referred to Dr. Vance Landers, a retina specialist. What was happening to Willie's sight was a condition known as macular degeneration that caused the eyes to hemorrhage. Similar problems developed in her right eye (as had been predicted) and worsened until Willie became totally blind.

She said eight surgeries proved futile in saving her sight. "I lost my sight, but I didn't allow that to break me."

Over the decades, Willie was bounced through four women's prison units. She spent eight years in Pine Bluff, then to Tucker for five years, next to the McPherson Unit in Newport for almost nine years, and finally the Hawkins Unit at Wrightsville.

In the early years, she had few visitors. But as word of this woman and her selfless ways spread, the visitations increased. "It had been most fulfilling during the last few years at the Hawkins Unit with so many people reaching out," she said. "After all those years I'd hardly had visitors even though I was blind. Having them in my life and growing close to God made me happy, and I will always honor him."

Adele Richmond was one who began visiting to support Willie spiritually and financially. "It's hard to put into words what Adele did for me. Another who has helped me so much in many ways over the years is my attorney Lee Eaton. I'm so thankful for her, too." Willie said she also appreciates Wanda Morrison, "who held a supervisory position with the VA, who started visiting and helping me in Newport."

Katherine Shoulders, who helped initiate the Dance to be Free program in the women's prisons, met Miss Willie when Katherine visited the library with the warden. Shoulders eventually piqued my interest in the remarkable woman's plight.

As Willie led tutoring classes and facilitated Christian ministries within the prison system, she also joined the women's prison choir and spent a stint as a library clerk at Hawkins.

There, she met Belynda Goff, another former female inmate also now freed after serving 23 years of a life sentence, who was working as a law library clerk. It's a curious coincidence (or perhaps really not) that I should become involved in the lives of both women and their cases.

At this point, Willie's wants are simple. "My heart's desire is to have a house with a backyard. I love dogs and once had a German shepherd. My daughter has a teacup Chihuahua and bulldog. I'll get my own when I have my home and that yard."

She said oldest daughter Silvia is helping her learn her way around in her new room and Silvia's house. The entire world is strange and new for Willie, who laughs jokingly when she adds, "I have too many loved ones surrounding me." Mellowne lives just 15 minutes away.

Among her new favorite foods after decades of prison fare are pasta salad, banana cake and fried fish, she said.

Born in Louisiana where she was delivered by a midwife, Willie will turn 73 on Aug. 25. She had a brother who died in 1998; three sisters, two of whom are living; her daughters; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren who are meeting their grandmother for the first time.

Silvia, who will be 49 in August, said it was an "amazing dream come true" to have her mother back after being without her since Willie was imprisoned when Silvia was 14. "I have so many good words I could choose."

Mellowne was 5 at the time and is finally getting to know her mother. "I had to step up to the plate, and it was tough," said Silvia, who became the head of their household overnight. A year later, she also gave birth to her own child.

"Thankfully, before they both were gone from our lives, Mom already had taught me to cook and Dad showed me how to repair cars. God has always put the right people in our lives at the right time," she said. "There are still good people out there."

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Miss Willie with a start in her new life and hopefully one day purchase that home. Google GoFundMe Willie Mae Harris to contribute. Direct contributions also are being accepted in care of her attorney Lee Eaton at P.O. Box 19692, New Orleans, La., 70179.

Godspeed, Miss Willie. Enjoy your remaining years surrounded by the support, affection and love you and your family missed sharing for so long.

On another matter, those who want to hear Sean Robb's Canadian podcast about the Belynda Goff case can Google Sean K. Robb This Week in Murder, episode 11.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at [email protected]