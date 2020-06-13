Silver anniversary

Thirty Arkansas designers have transformed Belle Maison, the Arkansas Symphony Designer House XXV, into a showcase and are ready for the big reveal.

In an interview, the famous clothing designer Giorgio Armani once said, "To create something exceptional, your mindset must be relentlessly focused on the smallest detail."

That's what this team of designers has done with paint, paper, original artwork, elaborate lighting and thoughtful accessories. The transformation is complete and has been ready for an audience since April when tours were originally scheduled to begin.

Unfortunately, tours of the 40-acre estate were delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic. Guests will finally be able to enjoy the work of these designers when Belle Maison opens Thursday through July 19, Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. General admission is $25.

In addition, guests can book a private tour for up to six people of the main house and guest house with a participating designer, the Belle Maison Premium Estate Private Tour of the homes and gardens for six people with event chairman and designer Larry West, Leslie Williams and Joel Villa, or a happy hour private event limited to 50 people with a home and garden tour and wine.

After the tours, guests can browse the Go for Baroque Gift Shop, located in the garage, which will include gift items, home decor, jewelry and art and a commemorative book that documents the history of the 25 designer houses since 1975, A Celebration of Symphony Designer House.

Due to the pandemic the number of visitors inside the houses will be limited and guests will be required to wear face masks, according to a news release from the symphony. Volunteers will manage visitor volume and encourage proper social distancing, mask usage and other personal safety measures. Hand sanitizer will be available.

For information about private tours contact West at (501) 779-1540. To buy tour tickets in advance visit ARSymphonyDesignerHouse.com. Tickets can also be bought on site.