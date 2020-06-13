Simple summer

The news had become overwhelming. The nagging death toll of the pandemic climbed amid reports explaining each uptick. The awful scene of a black man being killed by a policeman's knee, violence staining otherwise peaceful protests. The runaway train of current politics continuing unabated toward the inevitable cliff.

He wanted to leave it for an afternoon, to take his family somewhere they could be, well, a family. With most travel still ill-advised, he and his wife decided to keep it familiar, to keep it simple. They loaded up the car with an ice chest, beach towels, and sunscreen. They packed lunches, filled the gas tank, and strapped the kids in the back seat. The car radio exploded in upbeat music, the kids talked excitedly, and they drove. For 20 minutes.

The family found a little cutout facing a large field bordered by a whitewashed fence. They pulled in, hearing rocks and dirt crunching under the tires. The youngest, ready to go, unbuckled herself as the car lurched to a stop. To the right, a path led below the short bridge over the Little Maumelle River.

The man and his wife grabbed the handles of the ice chest while the older kids snatched towels, beach chairs, and the hands of their youngest sibling. The sound of cars whizzing by on Kanis Road became fainter as the family descended the trail and walked across the Little Maumelle.

Despite ample spring rains, the river had become little more than a large creek at that bend. Most of the water was knee-high, with the deepest parts barely covering waists. But the water gurgled, babbled, and whispered calmingly.

Sounds of peace, of simplicity.

As the family set up camp on a finger of land in the middle of the river, the man stood with hands on his hips. His youngest floated on her back, allowing the slight rapids to take her down the creek about 20 yards. She stood, marched back through the water, then did it again. And again. Minnows tickled her feet and she laughed. Her brothers skipped rocks behind her. Her sisters began building a dam to see if they could create a pool.

The scene took the man back to the 1970s when he and his friends would escape to short creek-walking adventures. They packed fishing line and BB guns. They'd bring buckets, find walking sticks, and travel in a pack. Fortunately, their neighborhood had a network of creeks that the boys were convinced led to the Arkansas River, which meant the Mississippi, too. Every summer, they made plans to walk the length until they saw the river of Mark Twain's stories.

They'd walk for hours, pulling wads of fishing line from their pockets and attaching little pieces of cheese to small hooks. Bream were there. And big crawdads. The boys would spread out, lifting rocks, dropping lines in deep pools, not caring about soaked shoes. They'd fill their buckets with bream and minnows and transforming tadpoles. Occasionally, they'd luck into a nest of crawdads the size of small lobsters. Sometimes, they felt like they could smell the Delta, as if they were getting close to the river when they were actually just a couple of miles from home.

The man came back to the moment when his son found a football in the weeds, obviously washed down in spring rains. It still had enough air to be thrown, and the boys stood in corners of the Little Maumelle having a game of catch. The girls built their dam, packing it with small gravel and enjoying their accomplishment. The youngest floated on her back again, her amazement at the unseen forces of water not dulled by repetition.

It was all so simple.

The images of the evening news came back to him. Disagreements over basic pandemic health measures. Protests demanding inalienable human rights. Political bickering. But, finally, his mind traced to details of those scenes.

In each instance, youth shined in the foreground. Youngsters had conquered the anguish of virtual school and overcome their deep disappointment of forestalled graduation ceremonies. Youth had occupied the steps of the state Capitol to add voice to needed change. Young people demanded better of their representative leaders.

His kids played in the creek before him, void of structure or man-made accoutrements.

He wondered if life would ever be viewed as simple. But, he reflected, the greatest power of education is its redemptive qualities. It fights racism, unemployment, and gossip. It overpowers disease, poverty, and divisions. How? Because, the redemptive quality of education is its unique promise to fight ignorance.

And youth are the embodiment of that promise. Youth so easily revert to the most basic lessons; they so easily return to the simple elements of life's greatest thoughts: All men are created equal. Love your neighbor as yourself. Tell the truth.

The man reflected that youth so easily transform a creek into an afternoon vacation. Likewise, they so easily adapt basic principles of life to current issues. Maybe, he thought, we ought to listen to them a bit more.

It seems so simple.

Steve Straessle, whose column appears every other Saturday, is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at [email protected]