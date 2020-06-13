Some JPs see financing courthouse expansion as option

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Benton County's special election to vote on building a new court facility begins March 12. If the proposed tax increase passes, the county would spend another $5 million to update the downtown Bentonville courthouse, including the courtroom on the third floor.

BENTONVILLE -- Several justices of the peace said some sort of financing might be the best option to pay for a $3 million downtown courthouse expansion.

Benton County Quorum Court members, meeting as the Finance Committee, approved using reserve money for the project. Discussion will continue at the Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night where they could decide to change how to pay for the expansion.

Financing options include using money in reserve, short-term debt financing or a combination of the two, according to county documents. The county has $13 million in reserve based on the current budget, said Brenda Guenther, county comptroller.

The cost is projected at a little more than $3 million, which would include $231,783 to repair the courthouse annex where Circuit Judge Brad Karren holds court, according to county documents.

A new courtroom is needed for Christine Horwart, who was elected in March and will be the county's seventh circuit judge. She takes office Jan. 1. The Arkansas Legislature added the judgeship to assist with the increasing caseload.

Horwart's first courtroom and chamber would be in a small area in the courthouse last used as a courtroom in 2012. The room doesn't have a jury box and has a small gallery, County Judge Barry Moehring said. His proposal calls for that to be temporary.

Horwart said she'll make do until a bigger courtroom is available. Moehring said construction could take nine months after demolition work is finished.

Justices of the peace like the idea of some sort of financing, citing reasons such as needing to see the long-term impact covid-19 will have on the county budget, results of the 2020 U.S. Census and the desire to hold on to reserve money in the event of a catastrophe like flood or tornado. Fourteen Republicans make up the court, which has one vacancy to fill.

District 5's Carrie Perrien Smith said she would be open to financing up to 50% of the money needed.

"While I'm not a fan of debt, we have an urgent need for new courtrooms, and interest rates are very low," she said.

Justice of the Peace Dustin Todd of District 11 said he supports financing because of several unknowns.

"Not only do we have to rebound after covid, but we also have the census and sales tax issue on the ballot in November that can affect tax revenue for the county," he said. "If we have no early payoff penalty, we can always pay the debt off early after we see how those issues will impact us."

Making permanent the half-cent sales tax for highway projects is on the Nov. 3 ballot.

District 9's Susan Anglin said before the Finance Committee meeting she was for using reserves, but she changed her mind afterward.

"Based on our cloudy covid crystal ball, I would support funding half from reserve and borrow half until we see more of the budget impact," she said.

Justice of the Peace Tom Allen, chairman of the Finance Committee, said he wasn't fully committed to one particular position but was leaning toward supporting financing 50% or more. The county will have other needs, such as jail expansion, where reserve could be used to reduce the amount of money needed to finance such a large capital expenditure, he said.

Pat Adams, justice of the peace of District 6, wasn't at the meeting Tuesday night but said his inclination was to pull from reserves. He wasn't opposed to some financing.

"I don't want to do 100% financing," he said.

Adams wanted to wait until next year to start the court expansion so county officials would have a better understanding of the financial situation, he said.

Justice of the Peace Debra Hobbs of District 3 said she hasn't made a decision yet. Her preference would be to pay for it from reserve, but she is willing to listen to the rationale about financing. She wants to know more about any fees involved with financing.

Michelle Chiocco, justice of the peace of District 10, said the expansion should be funded entirely through reserve.

Under Moehring's plan, the county would demolish the one-story section behind the courthouse that once housed the coroner's office.

The county would build a 5,500-square-foot, two-story addition with a lobby area and restrooms on the first floor. Horwart's courtroom and office area would be on the second floor. The courtroom would be about 1,300 square feet, according to county documents.

The new judgeship will increase court activity in the courthouse and will require additional accommodations for the public, according to county documents.

The building would be compatible with proposed future expansions, according to county documents.

Committee of the Whole

The Benton County Committee of the Whole will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Circuit Judge Robin Green’s courtroom on the third flood for the downtown historic courthouse.