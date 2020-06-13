Speedy RB picks Arkansas

Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, who committed to play at Arkansas on Friday, is rated as a 4-star recruit by ESPN. (Tulsa World/Brett Rojo)

The University of Arkansas received an oral commitment from one of the fastest football prospects in the nation Friday in running back AJ Green.

Green (5-11, 180 pounds, 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Tulsa Union narrowed his list of possible schools to Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and Texas on March 27.

"I just felt a more special connection with the coaches there, and I believe and trust in a process," Green said of Arkansas. "I believe I can help turn this program into something greater than great, definitely with the help of all the other commits."

Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith and tight ends coach Jon Cooper recruited Green, who said he's looking forward to playing for Smith.

"He's a very enthusiastic person," Green said. "He's always hyped up when he calls me, and I just love the energy he brings to the table."

Green has visited Arkansas in the past, but the coronavirus pandemic has kept him from visiting with Coach Sam Pittman and his staff in Fayetteville.

"I've been there before," Green said. "I've seen and felt the game-day atmosphere. It's crazy, and meeting the coaches just finished it off."

ESPN rates Green as a 4-star recruit, and the No. 18 athlete and No. 183 overall prospect in the nation. National recurring analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network also rates Green a 4-star prospect.

"He's one of the fastest players in the country," Lemming said. "Terrific instincts on both sides of the ball. I've ranked him as one of the top-five players in Oklahoma. Long arms, loose hips and a great burst."

Green recorded a time of 10.38 seconds in the 100 meters at the Class 6A state track and field meet as a freshman. He also recorded a time of 21.69 seconds in the 200.

As a junior, he had hamstring problems, but still recorded 10.52 in the 100 and had a personal best of 21.46 in the 200.

Green said he's excited to play in offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' offense that focuses on tempo and having great speed at all skill positions.

"I think it'll be a great fit," Green said. "We'll be a pretty balanced team. Be able to rush, pass and RPO [run-pass option] really consistent, I feel like."

He also held scholarship offers from Southern Cal, Michigan State, Nebraska, Tennessee and others.

The Hogs also have Oklahoma commitments from running back Javion Hunt of Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, and cornerback Keuan Parker of Tulsa Washington. Green said he's looking forward to playing with Hunt and Parker.

"It's going to show all of our hunger," Green said. "Oklahoma has so many ballers, and we fixing to prove that."

He and the other commitments communicate in a group chat while also inviting other recruits to participate.

"We're just talking about how fired up we are and getting to know one another," Green said.

Green is the Hogs' 11th commitment for the 2021 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.