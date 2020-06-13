HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Elmore switches jobs

West Memphis Coach Billy Elmore is stepping down after six seasons as the Blue Devils' coach to become the school's athletic director.

Elmore, 48, went 123-83 in 18 seasons as a head coach while winning two state championships. He led Glen Rose to the Class 3A state title after defeating Shiloh Christian in 2007, and guided Stuttgart to a Class 4A state title in 2012 with a victory over Ozark.

Before arriving at West Memphis in 2014, Elmore was a head coach at Glen Rose (2002-07), Arkadelphia (2008-10) and Stuttgart (2011-13). The Mansfield native served as an assistant at Booneville (1994), Barton (1995-96) and Greenwood (1997-2001).

Elmore was one of four active coaches during the 2019 season who had won a state title at two different schools, joining Springdale Har-Ber's Chris Wood (Shiloh Christian, Springdale Har-Ber); White Hall's Bobby Bolding (Stuttgart, Pine Bluff); and Bryant's Buck James (Camden Fairview, Bryant).

West Memphis finished 7-5 last season, losing to Benton in the Class 6A semifinals.

Elmore will take over athletic director duties for Larry Bray, who was the athletic director for the past three years before retiring.