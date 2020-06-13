Tags after 999 ZZZ? Be on alert

Dear Mahatma: Looks like we are coming to the end of the number scheme for license plates, and so 999 ZZZ may not be too far away. What is the next sequence after this? --Number Crazy

Dear Crazy: Scott Hardin of the Department of Finance & Administration tells us several things about this.

The inventory of the current standard Arkansas passenger plates will likely be depleted by the end of 2020. November is the best estimate. (A damp, drizzly November in the soul, to paraphrase Ismael.)

When that happens, DF&A will immediately begin issuing the new plate.

The current design has three numeric characters and three alpha characters (000 AAA). The new design will have three alpha characters, two numeric characters and one alpha character (AAA 00A).

As that last plate -- 999 ZZZ -- approaches, press will be alerted, as will police agencies.

Note: There are approximately 2.6 million passenger vehicles currently registered. Think about this. Arkansas has about 3 million residents, many of whom are actual children. This effectively means pretty much every adult has a vehicle.

In our opinion, the last plate of the old sequence -- 999 ZZZ -- would be the absolute coolest ever. We desperately hope that whoever gets it is an avid reader of this column (who isn't, really?), and alerts us to its acquisition.

Dear Mahatma: Are Little Rock police exempt from the law/regulation/requirement to turn on headlights when using windshield wipers? I keep seeing patrol cars with windshield wipers on but no headlights. -- Carol

Dear Carol: We are shocked -- shocked! -- that any police officer would drive around in the rain without headlights on. They must be human, or something, and thus forgetful.

Surely -- quit calling me Shirley! -- they appreciate this reminder.

On a separate topic, more is to be said about the jonquils that once overlooked Interstate 40 in North Little Rock's Park Hill neighborhood. Recall that the jonquils were planted in the outline of Arkansas, way back by the Class of 1965 of the city's high school. A group of volunteers replanted in the 1980s, but the slope has become overgrown. Some folks see neglect on the part of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

The agency says the chief engineer of District 6, Mark Headley, has examined the site. Headley recalls that when Interstate 40 was widened through North Little Rock some years ago, the bridge that descends JFK Boulevard over Interstate 40 was shifted. It's possible the jonquils became a victim of the new ramp embankment.

Headley also made an offer. That is, a new landscaping proposal would be considered by the agency, and if a new planting were done, maintenance crews would strive to accommodate those plantings.

In our opinion, good luck with that. It's a seriously steep slope. We personally know many master gardeners, and would hate like heck to see all those grandmothers rolling downhill.

Vanity plate seen in Fort Smith: HKLBRRY.

[email protected]