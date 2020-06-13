Trump calls out ‘evil of slavery’ during West Point speech

WEST POINT. N.Y. — President Donald Trump on Saturday urged West Point’s graduating class to “never forget” the legacy of soldiers before them who fought a bloody war to “extinguish the evil of slavery.”

“What has historically made America unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment,” Trump told more than 1,100 graduates at an unusual outdoor ceremony held during a pandemic. “When times are turbulent, when the road is rough, what matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring and eternal.”

Trump also used his first West Point address to remind the newly commissioned officers of the academy’s history and storied generals like Douglas MacArthur and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“It was on this soil that American patriots held the most vital fortress in our war for independence,” Trump said. He said the U.S. Military Academy “gave us the men and women who fought and won a bloody war to extinguish the evil of slavery within one lifetime of our founding.”

“This is your history. This is the legacy that each of you inherits,” Trump continued, adding that it was bought with American blood spilled in battle. “You must never forget it.”

Trump, however, was incorrect to say women had been trained at West Point for the Civil War; they were not allowed to become cadets until 1976.

His remarks also overlooked numerous West Point graduates who served in the Confederacy, including President Jefferson Davis, Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. Braxton Bragg. Some are now seeking the removal of Bragg’s name from North Carolina’s Fort Bragg.

In the speech, Trump told the Army’s newest officers that their job is “not to rebuild foreign nations, but to defend, and defend strongly, our nation from our foreign enemies.”

“It is not the duty of U.S. troops to solve ancient conflicts in faraway lands that many people have never heard of,” Trump said.

He said America is not the “policeman of the world,” though he warned adversaries that America will “never, ever hesitate” to act when its people are threatened.

He thanked those in the military who helped the country respond to the coronavirus, once again calling it an “invisible enemy” from China.

The president stressed the unity of a graduating class that came “from every race, religion, color and creed.” The class also includes citizens of 11 other countries, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, South Korea and Tanzania.

Trump highlighted bigger defense budgets under his watch, and noted he had directed the killing of two terrorist leaders and had created the Space Force.

Trump also remembered a cadet who died in an accident last year and whose father is a Secret Service agent, and noted that both he and the Army share a birthday Sunday. Trump will turn 74, while the Army marks its 254th year of existence.

Trump’s appearance at West Point had been criticized as a political move that would put the graduates at risk since the academy is located up the Hudson River from New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

The Army defended the move, saying the cadets had to return to campus anyway for final medical checks, equipment and training. They had been home since spring break in early March.

During the commencement ceremony, protesters denounced the president from boats and kayaks along the nearby Hudson River.

For the ceremony, the newly commissioned second lieutenants wore face masks as they marched onto the parade field, but removed them after sitting for the socially distant ceremony required by the pandemic.

Instead of shaking hands with the president, they exchanged salutes. Family and friends were not allowed to attend and had to watch online.

At the end of the ceremony, five helicopters flew low and slow over the field as the graduates tossed their white dress caps into the air.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns and Michael Hill of The Associated Press.