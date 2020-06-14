2 Texarkana men held in N.C. death

Two Arkansas men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Charlotte, N.C., man, according to the case report.

Kareem Lamonthay Johnson, 22, and Karnell A. Lawrence, 20, both of Texarkana, are both pending extradition back to North Carolina.

Johnson faces a murder charge and Lawrence faces a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, according to information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in North Carolina.

The case reportedly began when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to Oak Arbor Lane in southeast Charlotte in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. A man later identified as Oscar Steele, 31, was found shot in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.