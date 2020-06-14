Arkansas Achievers

The following Arkansas students received scholarships or other academic recognition.

m Seth Moore, Mountain View High School, awarded an Academic Excellence Scholarship and nominated by the school to serve as an Ozarka College student ambassador.

Karisa Phelps, Highland High School, awarded an Academic Excellence Scholarship and nominated by the school for an Ozarka Regional Scholarship.

Brittnie Walling, Cave City High School, awarded an Academic Excellence Scholarship.

Bailey Hocum, Mammoth Spring High School, nominated by the school for an Ozarka Regional Scholarship and to serve as a student ambassador.

Graci Skelton, Melbourne High School, nominated by the school for an Ozarka Regional Scholarship.

Lorna Howell, Koshkonong High School, nominated by the school for ab Ozarka Opportunity Scholarship.

Adam Brown, Mountain View High School, nominated by the school for an Ozarka Regional Scholarship.

Five University of Arkansas seniors, including one graduate student and one recent alumna, were offered Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards for the coming academic year. Eleanor Henson of Hot Springs and Caroline Rhomberg of Fort Smith received study/research awards. Lane Justus of Cabot, and Maya Ungar and Rebecca Yeager of Fayetteville received English Teaching Assistantships. Student recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as their records of service and leadership potential in their respective fields. One alumnus and one current student were also named English Teaching Assistantship alternates. They are Nathanael Garcia (2019 honors kinesiology, alternate to Thailand) and Yumi Ha (honors chemistry and Spanish May graduate, alternate to Italy). As the U.S. government's flagship international educational exchange program, the Fulbright program is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and those of other countries. The program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State.

The Rotary Club of West Little Rock has announced this year's Rotary Scholarship Award recipients. They are: Nadin Lopez from J.A. Fair High School and Thomas Vaughan from Pulaski Academy. Lopez plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville this fall and major in art education. Vaughan will be attending Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and intends to major in agricultural engineering. Vaughan also will be playing offensive on the Red Wolves football team. Lopez and Vaughan each will receive a $1,000 per semester award that is continued for a maximum eight semesters.

Arkansas students Isabella Norsworthy, Barron South and Foster Rash have been selected to receive the Ralph G. Norman Scholarship, awarded by the Learning Disabilities Association of Arkansas. This scholarship was created to assist young adults who have learning disabilities pursue higher education.Norsworthy is a 2020 graduate of Farmington High School and plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to pursue degrees in horticulture and agriculture communications. She wants to be an agricultural advocate and help educate people about where their food comes from and how it is made.South is a 2020 graduate from Farmington High School and plans to attend Arkansas State University in the fall to study global supply chain management. His career goal is to become a cargo pilot and fly across the country.Rash is a freshman at Central Baptist College working to earn his bachelor's degree in education. He hopes to teach math and history, coach baseball and one day become a guidance counselor.

Michael Reese Maginn has been awarded the Leadership Scholarship based on academic merit from Arkansas Tech University, where he will be attending. He is the son of Danny and Leslie Maginn, and graduated from Catholic High School.

