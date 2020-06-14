Arkansas virus cases up 406 with 2 additional deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas recorded 406 new covid-19 cases and two additional deaths between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Department of Health's covid-19 web portal.

The increase pushed the cumulative number of covid-19 cases in the state to 12,501 and total deaths to 177.

Of the total number of cases, 4,212 are active, a figure that encompasses the portion of covid-19 patients who have neither recovered nor died.

Arkansas officials reported significant increases in the number of new covid-19 cases on a daily basis last week, even as the state on Monday prepares to enter the second phase of a plan to gradually lift restrictions on businesses.

On Friday, the Health Department reported 731 new covid-19 cases, a single-day record since the start of the pandemic. The next day, the Health Department reported 548 new cases.