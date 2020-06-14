Best-sellers

Fiction

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

HIDEAWAY by Nora Roberts. A child star escapes her abductors, gathers herself in western Ireland and returns to Hollywood.

FAIR WARNING by Michael Connelly. The third book in the Jack McEvoy series. A reporter tracks a killer who uses genetic data to pick his victims.

CAMINO WINDS by John Grisham. The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

IF IT BLEEDS by Stephen King. Four novellas.

BIG SUMMER by Jennifer Weiner. Daphne Berg's former best friend asks her to be the maid of honor at her wedding in Cape Cod.

AMERICAN DIRT by Jeanine Cummins. A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

WALK THE WIRE by David Baldacci. The sixth book in the Memory Man series. Decker and Jamison investigate a murder in a North Dakota town in a fracking boom.

ALL ADULTS HERE by Emma Straub. A repressed memory triggers Astrid Strick to weigh the outcomes of her parenting of her now-grown children.