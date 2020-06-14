Best-sellers
Fiction
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
HIDEAWAY by Nora Roberts. A child star escapes her abductors, gathers herself in western Ireland and returns to Hollywood.
FAIR WARNING by Michael Connelly. The third book in the Jack McEvoy series. A reporter tracks a killer who uses genetic data to pick his victims.
CAMINO WINDS by John Grisham. The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.
IF IT BLEEDS by Stephen King. Four novellas.
BIG SUMMER by Jennifer Weiner. Daphne Berg's former best friend asks her to be the maid of honor at her wedding in Cape Cod.
AMERICAN DIRT by Jeanine Cummins. A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.
WALK THE WIRE by David Baldacci. The sixth book in the Memory Man series. Decker and Jamison investigate a murder in a North Dakota town in a fracking boom.
ALL ADULTS HERE by Emma Straub. A repressed memory triggers Astrid Strick to weigh the outcomes of her parenting of her now-grown children.
THE 20TH VICTIM by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. The 20th book in the Women's Murder Club series. Lindsay Boxer looks into the murders of disreputable persons in three separate cities.
Nonfiction
UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes a journey of listening to her inner voice.
PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively. The controversial virologist gives an account of her work over nearly four decades.
BECOMING by Michelle Obama. The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.
THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson. An examination of the leadership of prime minister Winston Churchill.
HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST by Ibram X. Kendi. A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.
BREATH by James Nestor. A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.
EDUCATED by Tara Westover. The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.
HOLLYWOOD PARK by Mikel Jollett. The musician and author retraces his time growing up in an experimental commune and the difficulties he encountered after escaping it.
AMERICAN CRUSADE by Pete Hegseth. The Fox & Friends Weekend host gives his take on politics, culture and education.
ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY by Layla F. Saad. Ways to understand and possibly counteract white privilege.
Paperback fiction
LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE by Celeste Ng.
NORMAL PEOPLE by Sally Rooney.
THEN SHE WAS GONE by Lisa Jewell.
THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW by A.J. Finn.
THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ by Heather Morris.
Paperback nonfiction
WHITE FRAGILITY by Robin DiAngelo.
THE GREAT INFLUENZA by John M. Barry.
THE NEW JIM CROW by Michelle Alexander.
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE by Ijeoma Oluo.
Source: The New York Times