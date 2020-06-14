Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 8

Jonathan and Nhan Lee, Kensett, son.

May 26

Joyce and Gemar Sherrer Sr., Little Rock, daughter.

May 27

David and Brooke Smith, Bauxite, daughter.

May 28

Seth and Sara Downs, Little Rock, son.

June 3

Emily and David House Jr., Little Rock, son.

Broderick Harris and Lateefah Johnson, Jacksonville, son.

June 4

Darius Reed and Brenja Allen, North Little Rock, daughter.

Nicholas and Amanda Burt, Bryant, daughter.

Dustin and Savannah Norwood, Benton, son.

Randall and Morgan Jerry, Bryant, daughter.

Jonathan and Heather Nutt, Little Rock, daughter.

June 7

Kominisha Copeland, Little Rock, son.

Jeffrey and Olivia Lewis, Hensley, daughter.

June 8

Bobby Walker and Erin Aldridge, Cabot, son.

Joel and Sydney McGowan, Little Rock, daughter.

Joshua Perez and Asheley Brewer, Alexander, son.

June 9

Jaylon Williams and Destiny Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

Thomas and Toya Howell, Alexander, daughter.

June 10

James and Laura Owens, Little Rock, daughter.

Kevin White and Shakeyna Dooley-White, Little Rock, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

May 11

Amanda and Toby Craver, Mount Ida, daughter.

May 12

Whitley Ousley, Little Rock, daughter.

Jessica Reader and Charles Rackely, Bauxite, son.

May 13

Jazmyne Guess and Ricky Burns Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

May 14

Victoria Seamans and Charles McGaha, McGehee, daughter.

May 15

Resina Reeves, Clarksville, daughter.

Mallory and Michael Hyatt, McGehee, son.

Velma Akins and Kenny Rone, Lake Village, daughter.

May 16

Destiny and Cody Jackson, Redfield, son.

Latricia and Germain Garcia, Hensley, daughter.

May 17

Jannie Townsend and Jeffery Pearson, Little Rock, daughter.

Jessica and Rickey McCray Jr., Jacksonville, son.

May 19

Samantha and Christopher Mitchener, Russellville, daughter.

Keri Mansfield and Hal Harris Jr., Alexander, son.

Caitlin Elliott, Bradford, son.

May 21

Cassondra Moses and Cornelius Watson, Hope, son.

Rosa Morales and Estuardo Orellana, Little Rock, son.

May 22

Tiffany and Daniel Godwin, Texarkana, son.

JoAngela and James Johnson, Mayflower, daughter.

Myia Morris, Little Rock, daughter.

May 25

Jada Shelton and Justin Flowers, Little Rock, daughter.

Melanie and Wesley Davis, Bauxite, son.

May 26

Tiona Bramley and Tyree Wade, Junction City, son.

May 27

Daijah Cornice, Bryant, son.

May 28

Krista Manuel and Andrae Rose, Cave City, son.

May 29

Naytia Watkins, Little Rock, son.

Chara Turner, Little Rock, daughter.

Alyson and Mark Hill, Camden, daughter.

May 30

Ashley Haygood and Cornelus Hunter, Little Rock, son.

Lindsey and Austin Castrellon, Maumelle, son.

Jaliekah Goss and Dewayne Austin, Little Rock, son.

May 31

Lauren and Jonathan Aronson, Little Rock, son.

April Moore and Martini Thomas, Little Rock, daughter.

June 1

Suzanne and Kenneth Rains, Batesville, son.

June 2

Maria Robison, Jacksonville, daughter.

Chelsea Smith and Tavris Taylor, North Little Rock, son.

Amy Sanello, Hot Springs, son.

Sarah and Frederick Davis, Little Rock, son.