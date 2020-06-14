The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

72202

1509 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Dr., commercial, Uncle T's Food Mart, 5:27 a.m. June 4, property valued at $501.

2106 Howard St., residential, Jennifer Johnson, 8 a.m. May 15, property valued at $750.

72204

10303 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Kendall Chotigul, 2:35 a.m. June 4, property valued at $832.

5901 W. 12th St., commercial, Medic Express, 5 p.m. June 3, property value unknown.

72205

2701 Aldersgate Road, residential, Gary Horton, 2:28 p.m. June 8, property value unknown.

72209

11 Durham Dr., residential, Larry Bender, 10:31 a.m. June 4, property value unknown.

24 Rocco Dr., residential, Elida Juarez, 6 a.m. June 5, property valued at $4,300.

72211

601 Napa Valley Dr., residential, Kendra Russell, 3:30 p.m. June 3, property valued at $400.

72212

10700 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Tabbie Wingerter, 6 p.m. June 4, property valued at $250.

72227

9200 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Chase Cain, 4:30 a.m. June 4, property value unknown.