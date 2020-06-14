Cases up 548 to close week of state surge

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The number of positive tests for the coronavirus in Arkansas climbed 548 between Friday and Saturday, the second-largest one-day jump so far. Friday's was the biggest, with 731 new cases.

The covid-19 death toll increased by one to 177, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The figures, which were provisional and subject to change, reflected the 24-hour period ending at noon Saturday, health officials said.

Before Friday, the largest one-day jump in cases had been 455 on May 21.

Of the new cases, 172 have been traced to correctional facilities, while 376 originated elsewhere.

Over the past three months, 12,095 people have tested positive for covid-19 in the Natural State. Recoveries, thus far, total 7,863. There are 4,055 active cases.

"You've seen that number go up fairly steadily in the recent days," said Dr. Joel Tumlison, a Health Department physician consultant for outbreak response.

In the past week, total cases jumped from 9,101 to 12,095, an increase of roughly 33%. On average, 428 new cases were identified per day during that period.

Since May 25, the total number of cases has doubled.

No area of the state is being hit harder than Northwest Arkansas. Washington County, with 1,710 cases, leads the state. Benton County, with 1,362 cases, is second. Pulaski County, the state's largest by population, has had 1,266 cases.

Saturday's report showed 204 people hospitalized because of covid-19, up one from Friday. Forty-six patients were reported as being on ventilators, down three from the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 998 people have been hospitalized because of covid-19 and 162 have been on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Through the first 12 days of June, there were 57,240 test returns tallied in Arkansas, including 5,487 on Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, results from 193,794 tests have been reported in Arkansas. Roughly 94 percent of those -- 181,699 -- were negative.

While the most cases have been recorded in Northwest Arkansas, the most fatalities have occurred elsewhere. The death toll, by county, is 41 in Pulaski, 28 in Jefferson, 12 in Washington, 11 in Lincoln and 11 in Union. Crittenden and Lawrence counties have each recorded nine deaths, while Benton County has seven.

On its current trajectory, Arkansans can expect plenty more suffering ahead, according to a projection Wednesday by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

It foresees 1,650 total Arkansas covid-19 deaths by Oct. 1.

Asked about the figure, Tumlison said state officials monitor projections but the figures have fluctuated.

University of Washington projections in March were also high, and the school later lowered its forecast.

"It's hard to predict that far out," he said. "I'm hopeful with the things that we are doing, that Arkansans are doing, that we can avoid getting death numbers that high."

Social distancing and mask-wearing remain important, he said.

On a recent trip to the grocery store, he observed fewer people with their faces covered.

"I hope that we're not letting our guard down on some of these safety and hygiene measures," he said.

Every corner of Arkansas is dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

Among the state's 75 counties, only Calhoun County, population 5,189, has had no confirmed cases.

Statewide, 18.8% of the Arkansas cases have been in correctional facilities, while 3.6% have been in nursing homes. Health care workers account for 7.1% of the cases.

Of the 177 deaths, 67 -- or 37.9% -- have been linked to nursing homes. Twelve -- or 6.8% -- have been connected to correctional facilities, according to the Health Department.

Of those testing positive, 56% are male.

As is the case elsewhere, covid-19 is proving particularly devastating in older populations. Seventy-two percent of reported deaths in Arkansas were among people 65 or older; 22% were 45-64; and 6% were 25-44, according to the Health Department website. No deaths have been reported among those younger than 25.

People falling ill in Arkansas are disproportionately nonwhite.

While whites make up 79.1% of the state's population, they account for 50% of the state's covid-19 cases and 59% of fatalities. Blacks make up 30% of those testing positive and 31% of those who die; the state's population is 15.7% black. One percent of those testing positive are Asian, who make up 1.7% of the state population. They also account for 1% of the deaths.

Pacific Islanders represent 6% of those testing positive and 5% of those succumbing to covid-19, state data shows. Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders make up 0.4% of the state's population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 13% of all Arkansas covid-19 cases and in 5% of the deaths, the race is listed as "other."

Hispanics account for 21% of all cases. Only 7.7% of the state's residents are Hispanic, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Many of those testing positive have additional health problems: 13.3% have hypertension; 7.9% have diabetes; 3.1% have heart disease; 2.5% have chronic pulmonary disease; and 1.1% are immunocompromised, according to Health Department data.