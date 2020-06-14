EDITORIAL: Hard to be both activist and journalist

History is being made in America right now with millions of people taking to the streets in all 50 states. It doesn't look like it'll slow down anytime soon. But should any of those people hitting the streets with signs be journalists? At least one outlet thinks so.

You may have heard of the news website called Axios. Those folks team up with HBO from time to time for documentary-style news. And they run a smart ship, having been founded by former Politico reporters.

Axios puts out an admirable news product. But it recently told staffers they're free to join protests--not to cover them, but to hold up signs, chant, dance, and however else they want to express their First Amendment rights. Here's more from The Hill:

"In a memo sent to employees on Monday, Jim VandeHei, co-founder and chief executive of Axios, said Axios would support its employees that participate in protests and even cover bail and medical bills."

Mr. VandeHei is free to set policies for his company as he sees fit. That's a benefit of free enterprise. Of course, actions have consequences, and one consequence of letting reporters participate in organized demonstrations is an immediate question of impartiality in their work when they're back on company time.

If a mechanic joins a protest, nobody is going to question how expressing his views affects his repairing cars. But it's different for journalists. Early on at J-school, most of us learn how to accurately report information free of opinions and slant. And how important that is to the credibility of the news organizations where we work.

Reporters are human, and are going to have views on a variety of issues. It's hard not to, especially when you're informed. But journalists covering the news (as opposed to commenting on it) are supposed to try their hardest to put their views aside when it comes to interviews and writing. As the old line goes, "Just the facts, ma'am." The most credible newspapers keep opinion separate from news. And how explain tomorrow's article to a reader when that reader saw you holding a sign for the other side at last week's rally?

Reporters who participate in protests make it difficult to present facts with an air of neutrality in the eyes of readers. It's a dangerous road to travel that could turn journalism into activism. There's nothing wrong with being an activist, but if a reporter wants to cross that line, he needs to find work elsewhere.