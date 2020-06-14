Sections
Floridians mark Trump’s birthday with flotillas, caravans

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:40 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Supporters of President Donald Trump wave at the hundreds of boats idling on the St. Johns River during a rally Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla., celebrating Trump's birthday. (The Florida Times-Union via AP / Will Dickey )

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president’s birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted home state.

In Palm Beach County — home of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — separate caravans of trucks, motorcycles and boats were riding along highways and the intercoastal waterway at various times in the morning. The organizers were part of the president’s Florida re-election effort.

The Palm Beach Post reports that an anti-Trump caravan also was riding through the county Sunday to protest racism and call for changes in police operations.

Pro-Trump flotillas also were planned for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Florida Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville — where Trump is scheduled to be renominated for a second term at the end of August.

In The Villages, a large Republican-friendly retirement community northwest of Orlando where golf carts are the vehicles of choice for many residents, Trump supporters were holding a golf-cart parade in honor of the president, who turned 74 on Sunday.

