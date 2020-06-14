French textiles switch to masks leads to surplus

PARIS -- The French praised the altruism of their prized textile and luxury goods companies when production facilities got diverted from churning out the latest fashions to making cloth masks designed to protect the general public from the coronavirus.

Now, the companies that helped France avoid a feared shortage of virus-filtering face wear for everyday use say they need help unloading a surplus of 20 million masks. They asked the French government for assistance promoting and finding buyers for the unsold output of the industry's national effort.

Hundreds of textile and clothing manufacturers answered the government's call for millions of masks superior to homemade versions. President Emmanuel Macron last month sported a military-tested model embroidered with the tri-color national flag to advertise the "Made in France" masks.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/614masks/]

Yet within weeks, demand dried up for the domestically produced masks that sold for a few dollars at supermarkets and pharmacies or were available in bulk for free distribution by businesses and local governments. Manufacturers and the government acknowledged that many suppliers and consumers still opted for cheaper disposable masks from Asia.

"We are faced with a lot of competition" from countries with lower labor costs, said Thomas Delise, owner of Chanteclair, the knitwear manufacturer behind the mask Macron flashed during a school visit last month.

In an interview with The Associated Press at his factory southeast of Paris, he called for trade barriers to large imports, and coordination within Europe to buy Europe-made masks.

Guillaume Gibault, founder of trendy underwear brand Le Slip Francais [The French Brief], sees the slump as a marketing and distribution problem. The washable, specially engineered masks produced by his company and others saw "a very strong and immediate demand" before the excess accessories piled up in warehouses and factories.

Some textile companies complained that the French government was slow to validate their masks as effective in filtering out small particles, which slowed their ability to get to market before people were allowed to start emerging from their homes and needed masks in stores or on public transportation.

A group of industry representatives got time with two junior government ministers this week to discuss the surplus masks.

After the meeting, the ministers pledged the government's help to spread the word to distributors, local governments and other potential customers about the environmental and employment benefits of the French masks and finding buyers at home and abroad for the surplus stock.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, state secretary to France's economy minister, told French broadcaster RTL that the government's objective "is to convince large buyers to switch from single-use masks to reusable washable textile masks." Gibault and French Textile Industry Union President Yves Dubief agreed to lead the mission.

Information for this article was contributed by Masha Macpherson and Nicolas Garriga of The Associated Press.

In this Friday, June 12, 2020 photo, an employee sews face protective masks in Chanteclair Hosiery, a French knitwear clothing manufacturer, in Saint Pouange, east of Paris. The French praised the altruism of luxury goods companies such as LVMH, Kering and Chanel for diverting their production facilities to make millions of face masks for the public during the peak of their country's coronavirus outbreak. Now, the companies that helped France avoid a dangerous shortage say they need help unloading a surplus of 20 million washable masks. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

In this Friday, June 12, 2020 photo, director Thomas Delise gestures in Chanteclair Hosiery, a French knitwear clothing manufacturer in Saint Pouange, east of Paris. The French praised the altruism of luxury goods companies such as LVMH, Kering and Chanel for diverting their production facilities to make millions of face masks for the public during the peak of their country's coronavirus outbreak. Now, the companies that helped France avoid a dangerous shortage say they need help unloading a surplus of 20 million washable masks. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

In this Friday, June 12, 2020 photo, a view of a poster of director Thomas Delise's message to employees showing a picture by Ian Langsdon of Emmanuel Macron wearing a mask, on the office door in Chanteclair Hosiery, a French knitwear clothing manufacturer, in Saint Pouange, east of Paris. The French praised the altruism of luxury goods companies such as LVMH, Kering and Chanel for diverting their production facilities to make millions of face masks for the public during the peak of their country's coronavirus outbreak. Now, the companies that helped France avoid a dangerous shortage say they need help unloading a surplus of 20 million washable masks. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

In this Friday, June 12, 2020 photo, a pair of scissors waits to cut fabrics of face protective masks in Chanteclair Hosiery, a French knitwear clothing manufacturer in Saint Pouange, east of Paris. The French praised the altruism of luxury goods companies such as LVMH, Kering and Chanel for diverting their production facilities to make millions of face masks for the public during the peak of their country's coronavirus outbreak. Now, the companies that helped France avoid a dangerous shortage say they need help unloading a surplus of 20 million washable masks. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

FILE - In this May 11, 2020 file photo, a woman wears a face mask on the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris. The French praised the altruism of luxury goods companies such as LVMH, Kering and Chanel for diverting their production facilities to make millions of face masks for the public during the peak of their country's coronavirus outbreak. Now, the companies that helped France avoid a dangerous shortage say they need help unloading a surplus of 20 million washable masks. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

In this Friday, June 20, 2020 photo, an employee cuts fabrics in Chanteclair Hosiery, a French knitwear clothing manufacturer in Saint Pouange, east of Paris Friday June 12, 2020. The French praised the altruism of luxury goods companies such as LVMH, Kering and Chanel for diverting their production facilities to make millions of face masks for the public during the peak of their country's coronavirus outbreak. Now, the companies that helped France avoid a dangerous shortage say they need help unloading a surplus of 20 million washable masks. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, samples of face masks are displayed at the French General Armament Directorate, DGA, who specialize in research of Bacteriological Chemical and Nuclear military protection gear, at their lab in Vert Le Petit, south of Paris. The French praised the altruism of luxury goods companies such as LVMH, Kering and Chanel for diverting their production facilities to make millions of face masks for the public during the peak of their country's coronavirus outbreak. Now, the companies that helped France avoid a dangerous shortage say they need help unloading a surplus of 20 million washable masks. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

FILE - In this May 5 2020 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron wears a protective face mask as he speaks with schoolchildren at the Pierre Ronsard elementary school, outside Paris. The French praised the altruism of luxury goods companies such as LVMH, Kering and Chanel for diverting their production facilities to make millions of face masks for the public during the peak of their country's coronavirus outbreak. Now, the companies that helped France avoid a dangerous shortage say they need help unloading a surplus of 20 million washable masks. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP, File)