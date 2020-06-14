Frogs in a boiling pot

America's heating political pot has those many tiny bubbles of anger formed at the bottom. It is about to erupt. Outliers are stirring it. Covid has been shaken in, poisoning the water. We frogs of democracy had better wise up, turn into Prince and Princess Champions, hop out and do what's needed to turn off the fire. Otherwise the boil-over will end our freedom.

ROBERT BETTS

Bentonville

All should feel safe

The other day I was talking with a close friend who is a professor and is black. I was encouraging her to get her three boys out in some fresh air and maybe hike a trail near their apartment. She replied, "I'm scared to let those boys out there; they might scare someone and then get attacked."

Black parents make these value decisions about safety every day, and I rarely had to while bringing up my boys. I am white.

I really want to join the protesters, but being old, I fear covid-19 lurking in crowds. I can only make my yard sign, write letters, and encourage everyone I meet to vote in the next election. I have one reason to fear--covid--but George Floyd, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, and many others had triple fears for their lives: covid, rogue police, and vigilantes. Even young children have to watch their backs constantly.

In our Declaration of Independence, all citizens have the right to feel safe, in these words, the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Why do just some Americans feel safe? Every single vote counts. Let's vote our conscience and change the future for all children.

ANDREA ROSSI MEURER

Little Rock

Defunding the police

I read something at the top of the editorial page this past Monday that I had to address. The editorial titled "Law and disorder: About those calls to 'defund' police" offers a contrasting opinion to the cry being heard from many about defunding police departments. I quote the following from the editorial: "The theory goes that if police can't quit killing innocent people, the country needs fewer of them. That is wrong. The country needs fewer police who kill innocent people."

I'm not one who shortsightedly calls for defunding police operations without serious examination of priorities being given to better public service, but wouldn't the country be better off with "no police who kill innocent people"?

HOSEA LONG

Little Rock

All about the killing

President Trump has relaxed rules that allow hunters to kill bear and wolf cubs at their dens in Alaska while he hides in a bunker from peaceful protesters. It's bad enough that we the taxpayers spent $76,000 for his son to kill a rare goat in Mongolia; now he can go to Alaska and kill baby wolves and bears.

CHARLES MAYS

Rogers

Ignoring the coyote

In the 1930s I lived summers with my grandparents on farms, and I followed Grandma every step of the day. One day coming from the barn we saw her two old roosters fighting.

Grandma said, "Just look at those two fighting over the hens, and there is that darn coyote sneaking up on a hen."

She always carried her little .22-caliber single-shot rifle for snakes and such, but that day she put a bullet right between the eyes of that coyote. As she reached into her apron pocket for another bullet, she remarked to the roosters, "One of you will be in the Sunday stew pot." And one of them was.

Watching and listening to political news today puts me in mind of those roosters. Politicians constantly fighting while our enemies sneak through the grass, licking their lips. This country is in danger from sources beyond our borders, and the most fighting goes on inside our borders.

I think that from now until November is going to be a white-knuckle and tight-butt ride. Yippee. Makes me wish I had a barn to hide in.

DIXIE WILSON

Hot Springs Village

If the Democrats win

Think about this if you will. The Democrats have won the election and are quickly putting out their progressive policies. In addition, they have begun acquiescing to far-left groups like antifa. Why?

Because if they don't, the leftist extremists will do exactly as they have done with the so-called "peaceful protests." In fact, there will be no more protests because the left won't allow them. No one will be allowed to say anything against them without retribution. Forget the First Amendment, you will have no voice.

Also, they intend to defund the police, which would mean no protection for citizens. No protection against intruders (unless you are armed) and if the left is in power you won't be, goodbye Second Amendment. Look at the violence that has occurred with police presence; can you imagine the chaos without them?

The media will be state-run, saying only what they want you to hear whether you believe it or not. Of course, we are closer to that than you can imagine. In order to implement their absurd agenda, "Green New Deal," "climate change" and all their other fanatical policies, taxes will be raised beyond reason. In looking at our present economy, how can families expect to put food on the table? And don't worry about taking a vacation or traveling in your car, because their policies won't permit it. They may even require their permission to leave your home. For any reason.

Does this sound impossible, even surreal? Current events are pointing to these possibilities as certainties if the election favors the Democrats and progressives. Elections do have consequences. Can we afford to alter our lives and those of our children so drastically, never to know such again? Think about it.

LES BLEDSOE

North Little Rock