Man arrested after shot mars vehicle

Jacksonville police arrested a man on an assault charge Friday night after a vehicle was shot by an employee at a Sonic Drive-In, according to an arrest report.

An officer was called about 7:45 p.m. to the drive-in at 1808 W. Main St., where witnesses said the employee shot a maroon pickup and fled in a red car, the report said.

Officers arrested Carl Stewart, 22, after the car was seen pulling into an apartment complex at 300 Marshall Road and crashing into a building, according to the report.

A Ruger Security 9 pistol was found on the grass near the vehicle, and a Retolaza & Artzmendi .38-caliber revolver was found under the passenger seat, the report said.

The pickup owner declined to make a statement, but Stewart was arrested after officers observed damage on the pickup, the report said.

Stewart was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony aggravated assault, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons, misdemeanor carrying a weapon and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in the city limits.

Driver charged in U.S. 67/167 crash

An Arkansas State Police trooper arrested a man in a Friday night hit-and-run crash, according to an arrest report.

The trooper was called to a Citco fuel station in Sherwood where a woman told police that a vehicle driving recklessly on U.S. 67/167 South had intentionally rammed her vehicle, the report said.

About 11 p.m., Jacksonville police officers questioned David Salmons, 58, after he was seen driving a vehicle that matched the description given by the woman, the report said.

He denied causing the crash and said the woman had pointed a gun at him, according to the report.

Several witnesses called authorities to say that Salmons caused the crash, the report said.

Salmons was taken to the Pulaski County jail.

He is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Report: Woman found naked in car

A Denver woman was arrested Saturday morning at a Sherwood car dealership after a dealership employee said the woman was found sleeping naked in one of the vehicles, according to an arrest report.

Police were called to the Frank Fletcher Dodge Chrysler Jeep car dealership at 5922 Warden Road about 9 a.m., the report said.

Officers arrived to find Christine Lynn, 30, partially clothed and lying in some nearby bushes, the report said.

She attempted to flee officers and was arrested, according to the report.

Lynn was taken to the Pulaski County jail.

She was not listed on the jail's roster as of Saturday night.

She is charged with felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor fleeing.