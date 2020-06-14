Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

QB ‘absolutely’ kneeling

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism. In answering a post from a fan on his Instagram account Saturday that pleaded with him not to kneel, Mayfield responded: “Pull your head out. I absolutely am. May-field has been outspoken about the need for more understanding and justice in the nation after the killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis. “It’s a pivotal time for change,” Mayfield said Thursday. Mayfield wore an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt while working out. Later, he posted another message outlining his stance on kneeling. “Everybody so upset about my comment doesn’t understand the reason behind kneeling in the first place,” Mayfield wrote. “I have the utmost respect for our military, cops, and people that serve OUR country. It’s about equality and everybody being treated the same because we are all human. It’s been ignored for too long and that it my fault as well for not becoming more educated and staying silent. If I lose fans, that’s OK. I’ve always spoken my mind. And that’s from the heart.” On Friday, Houston Texans Coach Bill O’Brien said he would kneel with his players if they chose to do so during the anthem. While not going as far as O’Brien, new Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear he would back his players in any peaceful demonstrations.

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch wins trucks race

Kyle Busch's slump wasn't much of a slump. And it's over now, anyway. Busch won the NASCAR Trucks Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday night, his 58th career win on the circuit and his eighth victory in his last 10 trucks starts. He'd been winless in his last two outings. Busch hadn't gone winless in three consecutive trucks starts since 2017. He was about five seconds clear of the field when the second stage ended at Lap 60, part of a dominant night where he led 82 of the 134 laps. There were a few challenging situations, though nothing derailed Busch for long. Busch had to start at the back of the field, then serve a pass-through penalty on top of that, after failing pre-race inspection. But he managed to stay on the lead lap, then worked his way to the front and made it all seem easy. The race was red-flagged for 16 minutes with 26 laps to go after Sheldon Creed crashed into the yellow protective barrels at the entrance to pit road and caused a huge mess. Once things resumed, it didn't take long for Busch to reclaim the top spot. And then a late caution sent the field into a high-pressure restart with seven laps left, but Busch just pulled away -- this time, for good. Tyler Ankrum was second and Ross Chastain, who won the first stage, held off Chase Elliott for third.

BASKETBALL

Drake player sued after shooting

A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by a basketball player alleges in a lawsuit that a coach instructed the player to lie to police. Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed the lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy and the managers of the off-campus property near the university where the shooting happened during a party in August, the Des Moines Register reported. It alleges that an unidentified coach showed up before officers arrived and told Murphy to deny any involvement. The university disputed the lawsuit’s claims in a statement Friday. Murphy initially told officers that Miller, a Texas resident who was 19 at the time of the shooting, had fallen on a wet floor and hit his head, according to police reports. Murphy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of making false reports to law enforcement and discharging a firearm within city limits. He was fined, given a suspended 30-day jail sentence and placed on probation. The senior forward was also suspended from the basketball team for five games. Proper medical care for the victim was delayed because of the misdirection from witnesses, according to the lawsuit. Miller had to undergo surgery, and struggles with his gait and eyesight as a result of the shooting, it states.