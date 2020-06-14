100 years ago

June 14, 1920

A posse headed by Chief of Police Burl C. Rotenberry left Little Rock about three o'clock yesterday afternoon for Wrightsville on receiving a report that Charles Willis is in the Fish Creek bottoms. A two-hour search of the bottoms failed to reveal any trace of Willis, the alleged slayer of Patrolman Joe Erber and the posse returned to Little Rock. The officers found traces of blood which they believe was left behind by Willis in his flight Friday. The officers believe that some of the bullets fired at Willis Friday morning, when a small party of men found the fugitive in the bottoms, took effect.

50 years ago

June 14, 1970

Ted Boswell of Bryant and Jim Johnson of Conway both announced Saturday that they would hold press conferences to disclose their political plans. Johnson said he would hold a press conference at 2 p.m., today at the Albert Pike Hotel, Boswell has called a press conference for 3:30 p.m., Monday at the Sam Peck Hotel. Boswell said in a news release that "I will have made my decision by that time as to whether I will be a candidate for governor in 1970."

25 years ago

June 14, 1995

BENTON -- The Benton City Council will consider joining the surrounding communities this month with the passage of a juvenile curfew ordinance. "It'll probably be voted on at the meeting of June 26," Delaney Kinchen, chairman of the council's Public Safety Committee, said Tuesday. Kinchen said the ordinance would apply to children under the age of 18. It would set a 10:30 p.m. curfew Sundays through Thursdays and a midnight curfew Fridays and Saturdays. It would end at 5 a.m. daily. First-time offenders would be issued warnings, and police would notify the parents. A second offense would carry a $100 to $500 fine.

10 years ago

June 14, 2010

The paint job on the Historic Arkansas Museum's newest exhibit will look a bit rustic and "ropy" by modern standards, but Director Bill Worthen wouldn't want it any other way. Handmade bricks, old fashioned wood and paint mixed by an out-of-state master painter will help visitors step back into the 19th century when visiting the reconstructed William E. Woodruff Print Shop. The Historic Arkansas Museum has been working since fall 2009 to reconstruct the 1824 print shop that housed Arkansas' first newspaper -- the Arkansas Gazette -- Arkansas' first circulating library and Woodruff's land agency business, Worthen said. The print shop was named after Arkansas Gazette founder William E. Woodruff, who also lived in the shop.