Pine Bluff mayor named to policing panel

Fred Weatherspoon, deputy director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, takes Tuesday questions after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the establishment of a task force to study law enforcement methods. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington is part of the task force. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson named Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington to a state task force to examine law enforcement training and policies in the wake of protests over George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Hutchinson created the panel in response to protests in Arkansas and nationwide. Floyd died May 25 after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

The panel's members will include retired and current law enforcement officials, as well as at least two leaders of protests held in Arkansas over Floyd's death.

Fred Witherspoon, deputy director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, will be chairman.

Besides the Pine Bluff mayor, the governor's office said that members include:

Percy Wilburn, vice chairman of the Arkansas Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

Jami Cook, secretary of the state Department of Public Safety.

James Sanders, mayor of Blytheville.

Tim Helder, sheriff of Washington County.

Scott Hamilton, chief executive officer and president of the Urban League of Arkansas.

Rosa Velasquez, Arkansas United.

KenDrell Collins, assistant federal public defender.

Bob McMahan, Arkansas office of prosecutor coordinator.

Jimmy Warren, activist, Conway.

Emma Davis, activist, Van Buren.

Tim Campbell, activist, Little Rock.

Layla Holloway, activist, Van Buren.

The panel also will have representatives from the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police, the Arkansas Sheriffs' Association, the Arkansas Black Mayors Association and the Arkansas State Police, the governor's office said. Hutchinson may add other people, too, his office said.

Hutchinson said the task force will issue recommendations by the end of the year.