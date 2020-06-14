Pet of the Week

Jamison is truly "a man's best friend." Jamison is a sweetheart who loves to explore and constantly look around at anything there is. He likes to get his share of petting, and then he is off to explore the world again. This pit-bull mix is looking for a fellow adventurer or family of adventurers to call his own.

Canine Close-Up

Yoda is a 4-year-old neutered male that has been at the shelter for almost 8 months. He is an absolute pleasure to be around. Yoda just wants to make everyone happy and knows voice cues such as sit and jump. He loves a good run in the yard that typically ends with a vigorous roll in the grass. He needs the comfort of a stable, loving home.

Betsy is a 3-year-old hound mix. She is just as comfortable lying on her bed by the couch as she is playing outside. She gets excited when she knows it time for outdoor playtime. She loves to play fetch for hours. If that's not possible she will play her own game of pick-up sticks, entertaining herself but glancing back to see if someone is watching her performance.

Jamison and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Shelter. More information is available at (501) 843-2021 and cabotar.gov.