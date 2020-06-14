Protesters dance, chant at home of D.C. mayor

A Wendy’s restaurant burns Saturday night in Atlanta after demon- strators set it on fire in anger over the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed in a late-night struggle with police officers after resisting arrest. More photos at arkansasonline.com/614floyd/. (AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Ben Gray)

WASHINGTON -- Dozens of protesters descended Saturday evening on the District of Columbia home of Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, demanding that she defund the police as they chanted and danced to music at what they called a block party.

The protesters, many of them with the gay and transgender advocacy group No Justice No Pride, were met by a line of at least 22 masked police officers outside the mayor's home. But there were no altercations, even as dancers strutted and preened inches from officers' faces and flashed the middle finger at police at the end of performances.

Although Bowser garnered national acclaim for painting "Black Lives Matter" on 16th Street near the White House, she has a fraught relationship with local Black Lives Matter leaders, who object to how she has handled police shootings in the nation's capital. A sweeping police overhaul bill passed by the District Council last week has put Bowser and District Police Chief Peter Newsham further at odds with activists.

That tension was on full display Saturday. "She fake," No Justice No Pride organizer Pontianna Ivan said of the mayor, just before the crowd broke into chants of, "Where Bowser at?"

Bowser was home at the time of the protest and left shortly after demonstrators departed about 8 p.m. A spokesperson for Bowser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile in Atlanta, Police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday hours after 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, a black man, was fatally shot by an officer in a struggle after a field sobriety test. Later Saturday night, protesters shut down an interstate highway in both directions and set fire to the Wendy's restaurant where the incident occurred.

In New Orleans, protesters Saturday tore down a bust of a slave owner who left part of his fortune to New Orleans' schools, and then took the remains of the bust to the Mississippi River and rolled pieces down the banks into the water.

Police said in a statement Saturday that demonstrators at Duncan Plaza, which is directly across the street from City Hall, dragged the remains of the bust into the streets, loaded them onto trucks and headed to the Mississippi River, where the pieces were tossed in.

Two people who were driving the trucks transporting the bust pieces were apprehended and taken to police headquarters, authorities said. Their names were not given in the statement.

The police did not identify the bust but it was of John McDonogh.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a tweet that the city "rejects vandalism and destruction of City property. It is unlawful."

And in south Florida, 10 members of a police department's SWAT team have resigned from the team, citing safety concerns and officials' "disdain" for the unit.

For much of Saturday, the protests against police brutality and racial injustice were smaller but showed no sign of letting up as demonstrations continued for the 16th-straight day in District and in communities throughout the Washington region.

Families, bikers and dog walkers, many wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts and "I can't breathe" masks, made their way to the blocks near Lafayette Square and the White House that have become the focal point of protesters for the past two weeks.

The crowds that squared off against police in violent clashes at the outset of the protests had been replaced with visitors who took pictures of signs and murals that blanketed the area, including the yellow, large-block lettering reading "Black Lives Matter" painted by the city on 16th Street between Lafayette Square and K Street NW.

"I guess our time is now," said Barrington Mack, who rode his bike to the newly christened Black Lives Matter Plaza from his home in the city's LeDroit Park neighborhood. "All of our concerns have never been voiced like this since the '60s."

Mack, 50, wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with the words: "I'm not a gentrifier. I've been here. DC Native." It was his first visit to the plaza since protests -- fueled by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody -- began in the District. He said seeing the display was a good start.

"For me, it's a very important symbolic gesture," Mack said. "The District is acknowledging what we've been suffering for 400 years. We need discussions to bring unity and healing to our country."

Though calm had returned to much of Washington, the fronts of most downtown buildings remain boarded up -- a sign that property owners remained wary of tensions flaring again. On Saturday, however, most visitors were taking advantage of the peaceful atmosphere to pay homage at the site of earlier larger protests. Many had their children with them.

ASLEEP IN DRIVE-THRU

The fatal police shooting Friday night in Atlanta that led to the police chief's resignation prompted more protests against racial injustice and police violence in a city beleaguered by weeks of demonstrations and clashes.

Police were dispatched to a Wendy's Friday night on a complaint about a man parked and asleep in the drive-thru, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Police performed a sobriety test on the man, later identified as Rayshard Brooks, 27, who is black. When Brooks failed the test, officers attempted to put him in custody.

The response escalated when Brooks grabbed and was in possession of an officer's stun gun, according to the state agency. A cellphone video posted on Twitter purportedly showed Brooks' struggle with two police officers in the parking lot.

On Saturday, state investigators released a Wendy's surveillance video that showed Brooks fleeing the police and then being shot by an officer.

In the video, Brooks is shown running away from one of the officers, who is running behind him. After running the equivalent of six or seven parking spots, Brooks turns back toward the officer and appears to point the stun gun at him, at which point the officer draws a weapon from his holster and fires at Brooks.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for the immediate termination of the police officer and said she did not "believe that this was a justified use of deadly force."

Since news of Brooks's death circulated late Friday, activists, including the Georgia NAACP, had called for Shields to depart her post.

"What has become abundantly clear over the last couple of weeks in Atlanta is that while we have a police force full of men and women who work alongside our communities with honor, respect and dignity, there has been a disconnect with what our expectations are and should be, as it relates to interactions with our officers and the communities in which they are entrusted to protect," Bottoms said at a Saturday evening news conference.

The video does not appear to show Brooks' initial struggle with officers. Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said he was releasing the footage in an effort to be transparent. Reynolds also said agents have been directed to expedite the investigation. "We want everyone to see what we have seen in this case," Reynolds said.

After the shooting, Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died after surgery.

CALIFORNIA HANGING

Separately, authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting anger in the community.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the high desert city of 150,000 on Saturday, marching from the park where Robert Fuller's body was found to the Los Angeles County sheriff's station demanding a full investigation into his death.

Community members confronted city officials at a contentious news briefing Friday, asking why they were quick to label his death a suicide and demanding an independent autopsy.

Sheriff's Capt. Ron Shaffer said homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading to Fuller's death to determine if foul play was involved. Investigators have been in contact with Fuller's family, Palmdale officials said.

And in south Florida, eight officers and two sergeants resigned from the Special Weapons and Tactics team, but did not resign from the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

Police Chief Sonia Quinones received a memo from the SWAT team Friday morning, City Manager Greg Chavarria said in a statement, according to news outlets.

The officers said they were "minimally equipped" and had been "disrespected" by city officials who refused to address equipment and training concerns.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/614floyd/]

"The risk of carrying out our duties in this capacity is no longer acceptable to us and our families," the officers wrote in the memo, dated Tuesday. "The anguish and stress of knowing that what we may be lawfully called upon to do in today's political climate combined with the team's current situation and several recent local events, leave us in a position that is untenable."

EUROPE PROTESTS

European protesters sought to show solidarity with their American counterparts and to confront bias in their own countries. The demonstrations posed a challenge to policies intended to limit crowds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A Black Lives Matter group in London called off a demonstration, saying the presence of counterprotesters would make it unsafe. Right-wing activists and soccer fans descended on the U.K. capital, saying they wanted to guard historical monuments that have been targeted by anti-racism protesters.

Some protesters still gathered at Hyde Park to denounce racial injustice while hundreds of far-right activists demonstrated, despite strict police restrictions and warnings to stay home to contain the coronavirus.

Many from the far-right camp gathered around a statue of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph war memorial, which were both boarded up to guard against vandalism.

Some activists threw bottles and cans at officers, while others tried to push through police barriers. Riot police on horses pushed the crowd back.

"I am extremely fed up with the way that the authorities have allowed two consecutive weekends of vandalism against our national monuments," Paul Golding, leader of the far-right group Britain First, told the Press Association.

FRENCH CASE

In Paris, police stopped protesters from confronting far-right activists who unfurled a huge banner from a building denouncing "anti-white racism." The banner was partly torn down by residents in the building, with one raising a fist in victory.

A rally there drew 15,000, led by supporters of Adama Traore, a French black man who died in police custody in 2016. No one has been charged in his death. Police fired tear gas and blocked people from marching.

An enormous portrait showed one face with images of Floyd and Traore. Banners strung between trees around Republique plaza bore the names of dozens of others who have died or suffered violence at the hands of French police.

Some demonstrators were encouraged that the French government responded to the past couple of weeks of Floyd-inspired protests by banning police chokeholds and opening investigations of racist comments in private Facebook and Whatsapp groups for police.

France's Council of State, the country's highest administrative court, ruled Saturday night that virus concerns no longer justify banning public protests.

The Council ruled that "the ban on protesting is not justified by the current health situation." It said the right to protest is a "fundamental freedom."

Elsewhere, hundreds rallied in Prague for the second-straight weekend in support of protests in the U.S. The event was organized by an informal group of Americans living in Prague, along with several Czech groups.

The threat of rain and lack of a permit limited the size of crowds in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, but an estimated 5,000 people still turned out to honor Floyd and remember indigenous Australians who have died in custody.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe Heim, Rachel Chason, Hannah Natanson, Laura Vozzella, Pat Eaton-Robb and Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post; and by Russ Bynum, Brynn Anderson, Ed White, Sylvia Hui, Arno Pedram, Angela Charlton, Rebecca Santana and Boubkar Benzabat of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP

Officials shout at protesters Saturday near the Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening after a struggle in the restaurant’s drive-thru line. (AP/Brynn Anderson)