Schauffele on top, but 13 others near

FORT WORTH -- The PGA Tour went three months without playing. It took three days to show fans what they were missing, even if all they could do was watch on TV.

Eight players had at least a share of the lead at some point Saturday in the Charles Schwab Challenge. When the third round at Colonial ended, 14 players were separated by three shots.

And not just anybody.

Xander Schauffele finished off his six-birdie round with a 12-footer on the last hole for a 4-under 66.

The six players one shot behind included Jordan Spieth, whose short game helped him navigate some early trouble and nerves. He had the lead, but he did not make a birdie on the back nine. Still, his 68 gave him his best 54-hole position since Colonial a year ago as he tries to end three years without winning.

Justin Thomas (66) and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland -- who got into the mix with birdies on his last two holes for a 66 -- are also one shot behind.

Rory McIlroy (69) and Justin Rose (68) were among those three shots behind. Patrick Reed, who had to birdie three of his last six holes Friday to make the cut with one shot to spare, shot a 63 and was three back.

All this with hardly any noise.

"I don't have ... a huge effect on the crowd I'd say, so not having fans isn't the craziest thing to me," Schauffele said. "It just does feel like I'm playing at home with some of my buddies. It's quiet. You make three birdies in a row, you can kind of give yourself a pat on the back."

This wasn't entirely a TV show. A few houses in the Colonial neighborhood put up their own hospitality tents to see limited golf, the rowdiest behind the 16th tee and another down the 15th fairway. Fans gathered on the balcony of an apartment complex along the 14th, which also brought out the first, "Get in the hole!" since the PGA Tour returned for the first time since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the course, there were no bursts of cheers as Spieth rammed in a 40-foot putt on the eighth hole or stuffed his approach to within 3 feet on No. 9 to take the lead. A few dozen of the essential personnel -- broadcast crews, volunteers for scoring -- were around when Schauffele made his birdie for the lead at 13-under 197.

But there are leaderboards that show only the score -- no need for updates on FedEx Cup leaders or statistical data for each player as he prepares a shot because that's for the fans, and there are none.

That will be the only way anyone knows where they stand in what figures to be a wild chase to the finish.

"When you have spectators and things, you get on a roll, and most of the time you feed off of that," said Branden Grace, whose third consecutive 66 left him one shot behind. "I remember when I won Hilton Head and played well in the majors, the crowd started getting behind you and you start feeling like you can't do anything wrong. At the moment, it's just you and your caddie out there."

Colonial is the first of five tournaments in the return to golf that doesn't allow spectators. Players have had three days to adjust to the lack of sound.

"When you get into contention and have a chance to win a golf tournament, that adrenaline starts pumping," Woodland said. "It's been a little different. The first two days there wasn't too much adrenaline. There will be adrenaline going, which you have with fans or without fans. [Today] should be fun."

Spieth passed a big test, with another to come as he tries to end nearly three years without a victory. Five times last year, he started a tournament with two rounds in the 60s and was left behind when he couldn't break par Saturday.

There were a few anxious moments for him, such as an iron off the fifth tee that would have finished on the practice range if not for a fence in place for the tournament. He got up-and-down from short of the green to escape with birdie. His next tee shot was right and banged off a cart -- one the loudest sounds of the day -- leaving him blocked by a tree. He punched it low into a back bunker and saved par.

But he didn't make a birdie over the final nine holes, and the 15th cost him when he decided to wait for the players to hit on the 16th tee and started thinking too much about an 81-yard wedge. He hit it fat and made bogey.

"I feel comfortable that I can shoot a good score," Spieth said. "If it happens, it happens, and if it doesn't, it doesn't. But I learned a bit about what was going on when I really felt kind of the nerves kick in today, and hopefully compensate for that and hit some better shots."

Xander Schauffele chips to the 16th green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Justin Thomas reacts after a near birdie chip shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Harold Varner III chats with Jordan Spieth after finishing their third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits out of the rough on the 18th role during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gary Woodland, left, and Justin Rose, of England, nearly touch fists on the 18th green following the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a birdie chip in on the 18th green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Bryson DeChambeau tips his cap after an eagle on the 11th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, flips his putter after missing a birdie putt on the 15th green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)