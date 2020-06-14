Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart closes Little Rock stores because of Sunday protests

by Joe Flaherty | Today at 5:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Demonstrators gather outside the Walmart Supercenter on South Shackleford Road in Little Rock on Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Joseph Flaherty)

Walmart closed five stores in Little Rock on Sunday in response to Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathering outside to protest police violence.

Walmart stores located on Cantrell Road, South Shackleford Road, Baseline Road and Bowman Road, plus a Sam's Club on Bowman Road, closed and were expected Sunday to remain closed for the rest of the day, a Walmart spokesman said.

In an email, Walmart spokesman John Forrest Ales wrote, “We’re monitoring this situation closely and will continue closing stores as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. We recognize the important role we play in the Little Rock community and plan to reopen stores at an appropriate time.”

A couple dozen demonstrators chanted "Defund prisons, defund Walmart," outside of the Walmart store on South Shackleford Road on Sunday afternoon as Little Rock police officers stood by in the parking lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT