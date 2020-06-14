Walmart closes Little Rock stores because of Sunday protests

Walmart closed five stores in Little Rock on Sunday in response to Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathering outside to protest police violence.

Walmart stores located on Cantrell Road, South Shackleford Road, Baseline Road and Bowman Road, plus a Sam's Club on Bowman Road, closed and were expected Sunday to remain closed for the rest of the day, a Walmart spokesman said.

In an email, Walmart spokesman John Forrest Ales wrote, “We’re monitoring this situation closely and will continue closing stores as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. We recognize the important role we play in the Little Rock community and plan to reopen stores at an appropriate time.”

A couple dozen demonstrators chanted "Defund prisons, defund Walmart," outside of the Walmart store on South Shackleford Road on Sunday afternoon as Little Rock police officers stood by in the parking lot.