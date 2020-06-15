A memorial outside Notting Hill Methodist Church in London pays tribute to victims of the 2017 re at the nearby Grenfell Tower. (AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

2 al-Qaida-linked commanders killed

BEIRUT -- A drone strike in northwestern Syria on Sunday killed two senior commanders with an al-Qaida-linked group, opposition activists said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike was believed to have been carried out by the U.S.-led coalition, which has been targeting extremists in Syria for years.

The drone strike hit a vehicle carrying the two commanders -- a Jordanian and a Yemeni -- in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in war-torn Syria. Dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants, Idlib is home to 3 million civilians.

The Observatory said the men killed were with the al-Qaida-linked Horas al-Din group, Arabic for "Guardians of Religion." Horas al-Din are hard-core al-Qaida elements who broke away from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest insurgent group in the Idlib enclave.

Al-Mohrar Media, an activist collective in northern Syria, said the dead were Horas al-Din's general military commander, known as Qassam al-Urduni, or "Qassam the Jordanian." It said the second man was a Yemeni citizen known as Bilal al-Sanaani, commander of the group's so-called desert army.

In neighboring Lebanon, the army said it carried out an operation in the eastern town of Brital on Sunday liberating 23 people who were kidnapped two weeks ago. The army said they included Syrian citizens.

2 Filipino officers slain at police station

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines -- Two men on a motorcycle opened fire on a police station in the southern Philippines, killing two officers and wounding two more in a far-flung province long plagued by terrorism, police said Sunday.

Police investigator Nizar Bakun said one of the men armed with an M16 rifle fired at least seven times at the police station in Parang town in Sulu province Saturday night and then fled. Two of the four police who were hit died on the way to the hospital.

Photo by Xinhua

Ruined buildings are shown Sunday after the explosion in Zheji- ang province

Bakun said by telephone that the attackers have not been identified but that Abu Sayyaf militants and local drug traffickers were among the main suspects.

Stronger anti-terror legislation, which the Philippines Congress passed and sent to President Rodrigo Duterte, targets such groups as the Abu Sayyaf, a small but violent group blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization for ransom kidnappings, beheadings and bombings.

Opponents, however, have raised alarm over the legislation, which would allow the detention of suspects for up to 24 days without a warrant or criminal charges. They say it threatens the freedom of the press and ordinary dissent with its broad definition of terrorism.

A few hundred Abu Sayyaf militants still remain in impoverished Sulu and outlying island provinces, mostly on the run from constant military offensives. Many have surrendered or have been killed or captured in recent years.

U.K. pays tribute to tower fire victims

LONDON -- Britain marked the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower apartment block fire with a virtual church service to remember the 72 people who died in the blaze.

Sunday marked three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London public-housing block turned into the worst domestic blaze in the country since World War II. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the 24-story building, shocking the nation and prompting a widespread investigation into low-cost, flammable cladding at high-rise buildings.

"As a nation, we are still dealing with the consequences of what happened and working to make sure it never happens again," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video message as part of the online commemoration service.

In tribute to each victim who died in the fire, the bells of London churches tolled 72 times and green lights glowed from tower block windows to show solidarity with survivors and the bereaved.

A public inquiry into the disaster was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and is due to restart in July. Police have said that no one is likely to face criminal charges until 2021.

China tanker truck blast kills 18 people

BEIJING -- A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 18 people and injuring at least 189, authorities said.

The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with blown-out facades well into the night.

The truck carrying liquefied gas exploded about 4:45 p.m. on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.

A second explosion followed when the truck fell onto a factory workshop, Xinhua said.

The Wenling city government information office said on its social media account that houses and workshops collapsed and 189 people were treated at six hospitals.

A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of her home, but that her mother and brother were unharmed.

