65-year-old Buffalo National River hiker missing since Saturday, authorities say

A 65-year-old hiker at the Buffalo National River has been missing since Saturday, according to a National Parks Service news release.

Thomas Reid, of West Memphis, was last seen on the Sneeds Creek trail Saturday, according to the release.

His brother who had been hiking with him reported to U.S. Park Rangers around 5:45 p.m. that Reid injured his knee, the release states. His brother went to get help, but when he returned, Reid was not there.

Authorities said Reid is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a denim button-up shirt and hiking boots.