Arkansas Governor's School to be held virtually

Arkansas Governor’s School will be conducted this summer in a “virtual learning environment,” according to a news release from Arkansas Tech University.

At least 300 rising high school seniors from Arkansas have committed to participate in the program July 5 to Aug. 1, according to the release.

This was scheduled to be the second consecutive summer that Arkansas Tech hosted the Governor’s School at its Russellville campus, but the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to migrate the summer 2020 experience online, according to the release.

“I had so hoped that we could all meet in person and share the magic of living and learning together,” said Jeff Woods, co-director for Arkansas Governor’s School at Arkansas Tech. “However, we still have the opportunity to build a community, develop lifelong friendships and hold the most deeply meaningful session of AGS ever. It will be AGS in its basic form and structure, but this session will be unique in the 40-year history of the program. This AGS class has the chance to demonstrate the power of perseverance in the face of adversity.”

The Arkansas Department of Education Gifted and Talented Programs administrator supervises Arkansas Governor’s School with assistance from an advisory council appointed by the governor.