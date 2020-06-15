Police Beat

Hospital vandalism

results in arrest

A Baptist Health Medical Center patient was arrested Sunday after the mercury vial in a bathroom's fire suppression sprinkler head was broken.

The vandalism caused flooding in several areas including the hospital emergency room and its lobby, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

The emergency room had to be evacuated as a result, according to the arrest report.

A final damage estimate was not immediately available, the report says.

Johnny Miller, 33, of Tuckerman faces one felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief. Miller was held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Sunday night, according to an online inmate roster.

LR man arrested

in home break-in

Little Rock police on Saturday night arrested Raymond Mack, 45, on a felony charge of residential burglary after officers responded to 7201 W. 43rd St. because of an alarm and found Mack inside the residence, according to an arrest report.

Police saw video footage of Mack breaking the back window and attempting to use a screwdriver on the front door, the report says.

Mack, a resident of Little Rock, remained in the Pulaski County jail without bail late Sunday.

Crash deliberate,

LR officers say

Little Rock police on Saturday night arrested 27-year-old Leland Kerlin, a Little Rock resident, in connection with what officers called an intentional car crash, according to an arrest report.

The report says witnesses recorded Kerlin's vehicle ramming another vehicle several times.

There were also attempts to ram another victim, the report said.

Kerlin faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of criminal mischief and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening, according to an online roster of inmates.