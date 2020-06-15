Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
Editorial

Dane-geld

Today at 3:38 a.m.

It didn't make the front page, and didn't deserve to. Not in this state, anyway. Not with everything else going on. But the story did get a few paragraphs in the A section. Because the editors on the news side know what they're doing.

A smallish city in northern Alabama called Florence will pay a ransom in response to a hack of its computer system. Hackers apparently deployed ransomware into the city's electronic stuff, getting access to information about employees and citizens. So the city council voted unanimously to pay $300,000 in bitcoin to the hackers. According to our story, "City leaders were advised that the hacker has a reputation of not releasing stolen information after the ransom is paid, news outlets reported."

All of which reminded us of something Rudyard Kipling once wrote:

And that is called paying the Dane-geld;

But we've proved it again and again,

That if once you have paid him the Dane-geld

You never get rid of the Dane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT