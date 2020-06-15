It didn't make the front page, and didn't deserve to. Not in this state, anyway. Not with everything else going on. But the story did get a few paragraphs in the A section. Because the editors on the news side know what they're doing.

A smallish city in northern Alabama called Florence will pay a ransom in response to a hack of its computer system. Hackers apparently deployed ransomware into the city's electronic stuff, getting access to information about employees and citizens. So the city council voted unanimously to pay $300,000 in bitcoin to the hackers. According to our story, "City leaders were advised that the hacker has a reputation of not releasing stolen information after the ransom is paid, news outlets reported."

All of which reminded us of something Rudyard Kipling once wrote:

And that is called paying the Dane-geld;

But we've proved it again and again,

That if once you have paid him the Dane-geld

You never get rid of the Dane.