EDITORIAL: Science non-fiction

With most theaters closed, still, we'll have to get our space fix from the papers. Which is still neat, but the news columns come without the John Williams soundtrack.

The latest can be found here: arkansasonline.com/quantum5/

As you can see, scientists aboard the International Space Station have observed the fifth state of matter in a near-weightless environment by isolating bosons at absolute zero, and adding a magnetic field to keep them from moving, so these matter waves can be observed for about a second.

Without fear of contradiction, we can say that we understood none of that last sentence past "As you can see . . . ."

But it's got the brainy types slapping their knees.

Us, we're still trying to figure out what's the fourth state of matter. Solid, liquid, gas . . . .

m The BBC reports that scientists have discovered preserved footprints that might change the way we think about crocodiles. At least the ones that were around 120 million years ago.

Researchers have found what appears to be croc footprints--with heel marks, unlike dinosaurs that walked on their toes--but only back feet. No front feet were included. Which some scientists take to mean at one point certain crocodile ancestors walked on two legs. Or rather, ran. Like an ostrich.

No thanks. A lizard on the patio scared us the other day.

m As this pandemic goes on (and on), the use of streaming services has gone through the roof. So much so that researchers are warning about something called chronic Netflix addiction, and what it could mean for the human body. A British newspaper, The Daily Star, published renditions of what people could look like if they spend too much time getting only electronic light, and not exercising. This addiction could come with bloodshot eyes and droops, not to mention premature aging and bad posture.

Anyway, something to think about while binge-watching Space Force.

m Speaking of binge-watching, we watched the entire NOVA special The Planets last week on one of the services. The series was well done. We were left in awe. Two thumbs up.

The big takeaway came from the episodes dealing with how Earth and Mars are so similar, yet took different paths. Earth's magnetic field protects the planet from the sun's effects, acting as a shield. Mars doesn't have that protection, thus very little of an atmosphere anymore. And once upon a long-ago time, Jupiter marched toward Earth's path, only to have Saturn come about, and pull the giant away from the inner solar system. Time after time, something happened out there, or down here, to make Earth a place capable of life. And we couldn't help thinking over and again: All these protections for Earth weren't just coincidence. There was Something Else involved.

m This past week, CNN reported that the first trial of a covid-19 cocktail is being tested in the United States. If it proves successful, the company Regeneron hopes it could be available to the public by the fall.

Right about now, we're all rooting for science. And, as it turns out, for Big Pharma.