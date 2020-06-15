Supporters of President Donald Trump celebrate his birthday with a boat gathering Sunday at Lake Boca Raton in Florida. (AP/The Palm Beach Post/Jim Rassol)

Floridians parade for Trump's birthday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Donald Trump's supporters in Florida were celebrating the president's birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted home state.

In Palm Beach County -- home of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort -- separate caravans of trucks, motorcycles and boats were riding along highways and the intercoastal waterways at various times in the morning. The organizers were part of the president's Florida reelection effort.

The Palm Beach Post reports that an anti-Trump caravan also was riding through the county Sunday to protest racism and call for changes in policing.

Pro-Trump flotillas also were planned for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Florida Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville -- where Trump is expected to be renominated for a second term at the end of August.

In The Villages, a Republican-friendly retirement community northwest of Orlando where golf carts are the vehicles of choice for many residents, Trump supporters were holding a golf-cart parade in honor of the president, who turned 74.

Speaking to West Point graduates on Saturday, Trump said his birthday coincided with the 245th anniversary of the U.S. Army's founding.

Mississippian held in deputy's slaying

MENDENHALL, Miss. -- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that a man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 77-year-old sheriff's deputy who was taking him to a mental health facility.

Joaquin Blackwell, 22, of Magee was arrested Saturday in Simpson County, a day after the fatal shooting. After an extensive manhunt, Blackwell was caught behind a gas station near the Region 8 Mental Health Services building.

Blackwell was being taken to the facility under a court order Friday. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins said investigators believe Blackwell took a gun from deputy James Blair, shot him and ran into the woods.

It was not immediately clear Sunday whether Blackwell is represented by an attorney. He was in custody in nearby Rankin County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that an investigation continues to determine whether anyone helped Blackwell evade law enforcement officers during the search for him.

Blair had continued to work to provide for grandchildren he and his wife were raising, news outlets reported. He had also worked as a school crossing guard.

"We have lost a true public servant and a great man," the Simpson County sheriff's office said Saturday on its Facebook page.

Alabama: Prison-hiring deadline doable

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- The state of Alabama told a federal judge that it is optimistic that it can adequately staff state prisons by a 2022 deadline despite slow progress in hiring.

U.S. District Judge Myron had asked the state to explain how it planned to meet the court order to add about 2,000 officers over the next two years.

Thompson said the state had only added about 100 officers over the past nine months and had a net loss in supervisors.

In a Friday court filing, the prison system said hiring has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but it has developed a pay structure, recruitment campaign and other infrastructure to hire and retain staff members and supervisors.

"Its efforts are bearing fruit," wrote William Lunsford, an attorney representing the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The state argued Friday that the staffing report suggests optimal staffing numbers and doesn't require an increased headcount of 2,000 officers but "full-time equivalents" that can be reached by overtime and part-time positions.

Court clears way for Texas execution

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the execution to proceed this week of a man condemned for the fatal stabbing more than 20 years ago of an 85-year-old woman.

Ruben Gutierrez, 43, is scheduled to die Tuesday for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, which is in Texas' southern tip along the border with Mexico. Prosecutors said the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 the woman had hidden in her home.

A federal judge in Brownsville stayed Gutierrez's execution last Tuesday after concluding he would likely succeed on at least one of his legal challenges. But a panel of three judges on the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court overturned that decision Friday.

Gutierrez' attorneys have long sought DNA testing of evidence they say could save him, and the presence of a Christian chaplain in the execution chamber. The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops has also filed a legal motion saying the state must provide Gutierrez access to clergy in the death chamber.

The Fifth Circuit panel ruled the issues at play in Gutierrez's case have been sufficiently litigated in state and federal court and the district court "abused its discretion" in the staying execution.

Gutierrez's attorney, Shawn Nolan, said his client will appeal the decision.

