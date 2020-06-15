Happy birthday June 15. You'll help many by sharing your resources and expertise in an ever-widening network. You may even save people. And while you're not in it for the money, there will be that as well. A life change could be geographical or just having to do with different professional horizons. New friends will inject your life with fun in 2021.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There was a time when you were wide-eyed and hopeful. Your current ferocity makes hope seem quaint. Why hope when you can do whatever it takes to make it happen?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Everything you experience has a benefit to you, although it can take days or years to understand the benefit, if indeed understanding ever comes. Today's cosmic gift: immediate comprehension.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Meeting new people will be a key component in your personal wheel of happiness, and you'll love how that rolls out. Virtual connections are different, though they count.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Peace is not the same as resignation. Peace is making a choice to disarm. Resignation is the recognition of loss and the acceptance that there's nothing more worth fighting for.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's amazing how much more attractive people become when they simply decide to engage in life and in other people instead of remaining glued to a glowing screen. You'll have heart-eyes for someone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're well aware of the difference that a stellar presentation can make. You'll influence the powerful as you put your ideas into a form they are likely to connect with.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Music is a natural energizer, an emotional button-pusher, an anti-gravity machine, a romantic mood maker and so much more. You'll use the magic of melody to propel your day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The direct route isn't always obvious to you, and that's what makes you so creative. Consider working with a robot, as this could provide the perfect complement to your whimsy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll get the sneaking suspicion that you are missing some vital obligation. The obligation is to yourself. The obligation is to seize a novel chance at a different kind of happiness before the window closes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be enlisting the help of others. Explaining the task well will be key. A light dose of humor will make the hard work that follows more palatable to all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The compulsion to make rules is as human as the desire to break them. Don't be too hard on yourself when you inwardly defy the constraint that comes with a commitment you cherish.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People may not mean to intrude on your boundaries, but whether they cross them on purpose or by accident is irrelevant. Strong and obvious delineations are less likely to be crossed.

ARIES SOLDIER

In the days of caves and clans, fitting in was crucial to survival. Being different was dangerous, even deadly. This mentality lives on in competitive matters like war and games. Soldiers and team members conform in dress, talk, behavior and more. The Aries soldier moon asks: How much of yourself is necessary to forfeit to be like the others?

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Neil Patrick Harris is currently spending a good deal of time in the '70s, as he'll soon star in back-to-back bio-pics that happen in the decade that this talented Gemini was born.

First up, Spinning Gold, which focuses on the record industry, and then Anita, which centers on the life of singer/activist Anita Bryant. Harris has natal sun and Saturn in brilliant Gemini, with Mercury and Venus in nurturing Cancer.