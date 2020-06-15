Healing to begin soon

I have no doubt that future generations will look upon the Trump presidency the same way they'd view the lancing of a boil: disgusting, messy, painful, but necessary.

And just like the lancing of a boil, it'll be over soon. And we can dispose of the putrid matter exposed by the process and begin to heal.

DREW JANSEN

Little Rock

Military paid a price

As I watch our cities being destroyed night after night, not by genuine protesters but by individuals that I feel do not love our country and are only thinking of themselves, I remember how I was told for 28 years that the reason we were in the military service was to protect our country, mostly to keep our country free.

Suppose our fathers, our uncles and aunts had decided not to go and help with their lives and blood in World War II. It might have been very possible that our country might have been taken over by Hitler, and Americans could have been in concentration camps.

Did our military members that died in Pearl Harbor die in vain? And how about all those prisoners that suffered in the Korean War? For the Vietnam War alone, there are over 58,000 names on the Vietnam Memorial of Americans that died in that conflict. And we have not finished counting the dead from Iraq and Afghanistan that are protecting our country from terrorists.

So before you feel that these rioters and looters have a right to destroy or harm our country and other people's lives, go to the nearest VA hospital and see those military members in wheelchairs, walking with a cane, and some relying on help to move around. These are the ones that did not leave their blood on foreign soil but are suffering from war wounds or diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and many more from Agent Orange. If you live close to a military cemetery, go and visit the hundreds buried; some did not have a chance to return and see their loved ones before they died so the rest of us could enjoy our great country.

Yes, our military members have paid a price for you and me.

LUIS CANTU

Bella Vista

Absent from Arkansas

It seems Sen. Tom Cotton is still auditioning for a different job. His feelings must be hurt because President Trump has passed him over a few times. I guess since he doesn't have a big investment in Arkansas, he doesn't have much of an incentive to hold a town meeting so he can talk to home folks. It is impossible to reach him through his offices; you always get the same response: "Due to the volume of calls, we are unable to take your call."

I don't understand why he won't come see about us. Our farmers are starving to death and the rest of us are out of work and suffering. Maybe it's best that he doesn't show up; he would probably show up in an Apache helicopter with quad-fifties, and strafe everyone in front of the statehouse. Where is Mark Pryor when we need him?

J.E. JACKSON

Hot Springs Village

Facilitate real change

I am writing in response to Bradley Gitz's concern for public health. First of all, I agree that it is unfortunate that science, the undying quest for truth and knowledge, has been politicized in recent decades and probably well before that. For politicians to claim that climate change is a hoax rather than lead the fight against it will leave us all worse off in the long run.

However, his use of the phrase "alleged white supremacy" almost makes it sound like he doesn't believe it exists. Easy for a good ol' white boy in Arkansas to believe. He is choosing to not pay attention to the realities that people who don't look like him have to face every day.

As another good ol' white boy and lifelong Arkansan, I have lived all over this state and experienced the benefits of being born the way I look. I have seen people who don't look like me have less beneficial experiences. The nationalist protesters weeks ago were heavily armed, unmasked, and if they were not white, would likely have been shot down as they approached any state capitol, all to vent frustration over relatively short-term economic costs. On the other hand, protests of a far more pervasive and long-lasting pandemic--systemic racism--have been unarmed, largely peaceful, heavily masked, and speak out against what we have accepted as a nation for far too long. I know firsthand because I participated in two of them. I am willing to take a small risk now if it means we can improve our society later.

I hope Mr. Gitz recognizes that white silence is compliance with the status quo. He is implying that it is OK for officers to nonchalantly snuff the life out of black people, to lock up brown and black people at a much higher rate for nonviolent crimes, and that it is OK for white people to continue to reap the rewards of hard work by minorities while not expecting a day of reckoning. Please join us in recognizing that the time for change is now. And when we do facilitate real change, we will all be better for it.

JOSH MOODY

Fayetteville

Disquieting argument

As someone who often agrees with Senator Tom Cotton, particularly his "tough on China" positions, imagine my surprise recently when he sounded like the Chinese. His op-ed "Send in the troops" used the same arguments the Beijing government was using, in the same week, to defend its continuing erosion of liberty in Hong Kong.

This was particularly noticeable in June 5's Democrat-Gazette, when both stories were covered almost side by side in his op-ed and an editorial. Common themes were evident, such as "overwhelming show of force," restoring law and order, and outside influences. Many of the same words were used, such as insurrection and dissidents. Of course, both Beijing and Senator Cotton believe the majority of "the people" agree with them.

JAMES GIFFORD

Hot Springs Village