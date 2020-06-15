Money transfers to Little Rock housing authority now subject to board approval

All monetary transfers to Little Rock’s public housing authority from its associated not-for-profit organization will go before the authority’s board of commissioners for approval following the passage of a resolution Monday.

After an executive session that lasted a little more than an hour during a special called meeting Monday of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance board of commissioners, Commissioner Leta Anthony moved that monies from the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation will not go to the Metropolitan Housing Alliance without board approval.

Commissioners approved the motion unanimously.

Asked why the motion was made, board chair Kenyon Lowe Sr. said there were “some things that the board would like clarity on” and that it had to do with the performance of an employee who keeps the agency’s books.

The agency has a policy that only the board’s chair and its executive director may make statements to reporters.

Other than the vote on the motion at the end, the entire special meeting took place in executive session, which Lowe said was called to discuss the resignation of Anthony Snell, the alliance’s executive director. Afterward, the chair said the board discussed multiple employees during the executive session.

State law allows closed meetings “for the purpose of considering employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of any public officer or employee.” It also requires the specific purpose of the executive session to be announced in public before the meeting is closed.

Snell will leave his post effective July 7. He said Monday that the agency did not have any issues with fiduciary responsibility and that no one had expressed any concerns about an employee’s performance of that nature to him.

Snell added that all funding transfers from the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation to the Metropolitan Housing Alliance were already approved by the board as a part of the 2020 budget and that there were no unauthorized expenditures.

Snell said the board has been focused on the relationship between the agency and its associated not-for-profit organization.

“I don’t really understand the essence of their concern,” he said.

The board accepted Snell’s resignation June 5.