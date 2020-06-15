Murry, superintendent of Conway schools, announces retirement plan

After 13 years at the helm of the Conway Public School District, Superintendent Greg Murry announced last week that he will retire at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

Murry's resignation was approved by the Conway School Board at its meeting Tuesday.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you, this district, our magnificent staff, and our incredible students," Murry wrote in his resignation letter. "Thank you for the privilege to do so."

Murry said he and his wife, Karen, are looking forward to becoming full-time grandparents.

Before coming to Conway in 2007, Murry was the assistant superintendent for business affairs in the Springdale School District. He taught choral music in the Pulaski County Special School District before entering administration.

"Dr. Murry has had a tremendous career in public education and we have been able to reap the benefits of it at his peak," Trip Leach, president of the Conway School Board, said in a statement. "I have personally been observing Dr. Murry's leadership closely for six years now, and not one time did he fail to meet my expectations as a board member, and oftentimes he exceeded them! He has served the community of Conway well and his legacy here will no doubt continue as we seek out new leadership."

In 2010, under Murry's leadership, the community overwhelmingly passed a property tax increase of 1.9 mills for the construction of an additional elementary school -- Carolyn Lewis Elementary -- and the new Conway High School.

"I have truly enjoyed working with Greg Murry since he came to Conway," said Brad Lacy, president and CEO of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. "He quickly engaged as a true community leader -- not just within the school district. He has been a visionary and steward of a public school district that is directly connected to our ability to sustain economic growth. But for all of his accomplishments in the community and within the district, the most important thing about Greg Murry is his character. He is one of the good guys."

Susan McNabb, a former Conway School District board member, said in a statement that Murry will be remembered for his many accomplishments, including bringing his financial wisdom and solid financial practices to the district, and establishing the pattern of using the surplus funds from the end of each fiscal year to remodel one school building each summer, extending the longevity of the existing facilities.

He also gave the school board annual opportunities to see each school firsthand, helping them make more informed decisions for the district.

"Dr. Murry reached out to many in the Conway district and community for input and gained their support," McNabb said. "He asked questions and listened to responses -- positive and negative. It was an exciting time as we moved forward with the millage campaign and it passed!"