North Little Rock hospital ER flooded; patient charged with criminal mischief

The emergency department of Baptist Health located at 3333 Springhill Dr. in North Little Rock was evacuated on Sunday night after a patient allegedly broke the vial in the sprinkler head of the fire suppression system, causing the E.R. to flood.

He was later arrested on a criminal mischief charge.

Operations were disrupted for several hours, from approximately 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., according to Margot Vogel, a spokeswoman for Baptist Health.

“Because of the excess water, patients were safely relocated to other areas of the hospital so that their care could continue,” Vogel wrote in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

According to an arrest report from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, the patient, 33-year-old Johnny Miller, was admitted to the E.R. for treatment. He entered the bathroom and broke the vial in the head of the sprinkler system, the report says.

As a result, Miller was arrested on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and transported to the Pulaski County jail. He remained in jail as of Monday evening with bail set at $5,000, according to an online jail roster.

The arrest report says the E.R. flooded along with the waiting room and other areas of the surrounding space. Vogel said there was “no significant” damage as a result of the incident.

Court records show Miller previously pleaded guilty to charges of theft by receiving and forgery in 2006 in the 3rd Judicial Circuit and was sentenced to probation. He is a resident of Tuckerman, according to the arrest report.